Forest Service lifts Sylvan Lake Fire closure

The U.S. Forest Service on Thursday issued the following press release on the lifting of the Sylvan Lake Fire closure:

Today the White River National Forest lifted the closure for the Sylvan Fire.

The Sylvan Fire has not been active or grown in more than a month. It remains 3,792 acres and 90 percent contained. The remaining uncontained perimeter is on the rugged south side that firefighters have not accessed from the ground.

“People planning to visit the area should be aware that there is an increased risk of falling trees and rocks, debris flow, and flooding after a wildfire,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis.

Crews are currently working to repair firelines and will continue to monitor the area. A Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team will begin evaluating the burned area next week.

Additional information about the Sylvan Fire is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7562/. Additional information about the White River National Forest is available at www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.