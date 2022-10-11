Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission names three finalists to replace Granger

The Colorado Judicial Department on Tuesday issued the following press release on the three finalists to replace retiring Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Russell Granger. The Fifth includes Eagle County.

The Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission has nominated three candidates for a district court judgeship created by the retirement of the Honorable Russell H. Granger, effective Nov. 1, 2022.

Nominees Inga Causey of Gypsum, Courtney Holm of Edwards, and Rachel Olguin-Fresquez of Gypsum were selected by the commission on Oct. 7, 2022, at the Eagle County Justice Center.

Under the Colorado Constitution, the governor has 15 days from Oct. 10, 2022, within which to appoint one of the nominees as district court judge for the Fifth Judicial District (Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties).

Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at

gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us