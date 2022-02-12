Edwards-based Hill Aevium honored with award from Ad Club Colorado for creative campaigns

Hill Aevium’s award-winning creative strategy features a bi-lingual campaign with a radar sign depicting that speed kills.

Edwards-based Hill Aevium recently issued the following press release on being recognized by Ad Club Colorado with a top five Judge’s Choice award for creative campaigns:

Ad Club Colorado has recognized Edwards-based agency, Hill Aevium, with a top five Judge’s Choice award in the annual competition known as The Fifty that acknowledges 50 creative campaigns in the state.

Hill Aevium created the campaign on behalf of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG.) The public education campaign is a component of the Regional Vision Zero program that is striving for zero traffic fatalities by 2040 and zero serious traffic injuries by 2045.

“Our Board of Directors has consistently prioritized traffic safety and that is why the Denver Regional Council of Governments in June of 2020 adopted a bold plan to eliminate traffic deaths in the Denver region,” says Steve Erickson, director of communications and marketing for DRCOG. “We are very pleased how Hill Aevium delivered on the creative aspects of this critical campaign. To be recognized by Ad Club Colorado is a well-deserved honor for them.”

Gordy Hirsch, Hill Aevium’s creative director, said the goal of the behavior change campaign is to educate Denver-area drivers about the dangers, risks and consequences of speeding, specifically off highways and interstates.

“As a slow speeder myself,” says Hirsch, “it was super insightful to work on this project and learn how something so minor is so deadly. A huge thanks to the trust DRCOG had in our team and as a result, we’re really proud of how this campaign turned out.”

The creative strategy included solution-oriented information: That a vehicle traveling at 40 mph is 60 percent more likely to cause injury or death to a pedestrian than one going just 20 mph. The majority of fatal crashes don’t happen on highways.

Allison Rude, creative director of The Martin Agency in Richmond, Va., and who served as a judge, explains her selection of the Hill Aevium campaign: “People know speeding kills, but they don’t realize how slow you can be going and still be deadly…. they included a few unexpected elements, too, like the speed radar sign that lets you know you’re going fast enough to kill someone. Super impactful.”

To learn more about Hill Aevium, visit https://www.hillaevium.com.