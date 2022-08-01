East Vail workforce housing appeals hearing set for Tuesday

The Town of Vail last week issued the following press release on Tuesday’s hearing regarding citizen appeals of a Design Review Board approval of an East Vail workforce housing project:

Citizen appeals of an approval by the Design Review Board of the East Vail Workforce Housing development application, formerly known as Booth Heights (DRB19-0652.001), will be heard by the Vail Town Council during its regular evening meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The hearing is listed as 6.1 on the meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers.

The appeal process was initiated after Community Development Director Matt Gennett, in his role as zoning administrator, determined that four citizens had met the legal qualifications to appeal the DRB approval. The deadline to file citizen appeals was June 7.

The Town Council has the authority to uphold, modify or overturn the DRB approval after hearing testimony from the appellant, applicant and members of the public. Opportunities for public comment are available in advance of Tuesday’s meeting by emailing publicinput.vailtowncouncil@vailgov.com or will be available in-person at the meeting or virtually by registering at www.vailgov.com/town-council. The meeting will be live streamed by High Five Access Media.

The appeal hearing had originally been scheduled to take place July 5 but was continued to Aug. 2 by the Town Council to allow time for the applicant to review submission materials. On July 5, the Town Council adopted rules of procedure for the appeal hearing with passage of Resolution No. 34.

On May 18, the Design Review Board voted 3-1 to approve the East Vail Workforce Housing development application with four conditions following two review sessions.

The appeal filings cited objections including changes to exterior materials, landscaping and lighting associated with the development. While the town received 15 appeal letters, only four were found to qualify under Town Code Section 12-3-3.

The East Vail Workforce Housing development application reviewed by the DRB contains 61 housing units including 49 deed-restricted employee housing units and 12 dwelling units. This includes 30 multi-family employee housing units as well as 19 townhome employee housing units, both composed of two-, three- and four-bedroom units.

As a result of the upcoming appeal hearings, the Town Code requires a stay on all other proceedings related to the project. Following the appeal hearings Tuesday, the Town Council will consider an emergency ordinance suspending the issuance of permits for the Booth Heights property. Ordinance No. 16 is listed as action item 7.1 on Tuesday’s meeting agenda with opportunities for public comment.

Additional information about the Aug. 2 hearings and the emergency ordinance have been posted to the town’s website as part of the Town Council meeting agenda.

Click here for more information