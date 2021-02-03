Eagle County, town of Eagle confirm identities of San Juan avalanche victims

Eagle County and the town of Eagle Wednesday issued a statement confirming the identities of the three missing public officials presumed to have been killed in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in the San Juan Mountains on Monday.

The victims of Monday’s avalanche on The Nose between Silverton and Ophir in San Juan County are Adam Palmer, Eagle County sustainable communities director and an Eagle Town Board member; Seth Bossung, Eagle County energy efficiency project manager; and Andy Jessen, a co-owner of Bonfire Brewing in Eagle and also an Eagle Town Board member and Eagle Mayor Pro Tem.

Eagle County issued a separate statement cancelling planning commission meetings scheduled for today and Thursday.

Here’s the joint, county-town statement:

Eagle County Government and the Town of Eagle are joining the community in mourning the loss of three friends and leaders. While an official announcement has not yet been made by our partners in San Juan County, the families of Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen and Adam Palmer are allowing us to share their names so we can all openly acknowledge their deaths and grieve together. The families are surrounded by loved ones, and we are asking everyone to respect their wishes as to when and how they wish to communicate with others.

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of these three men. Their contributions through their work in local government and local businesses, as well as their personal passions and their impact on the friends and family members they leave behind, have helped shape the community in ways that will be forever lasting. Every single one of us in both of our organizations has learned by their examples, and we are grateful to be able to call them colleagues.

It is important to recognize how this type of loss can affect people differently. There are so many resources to help with the trauma and mental health challenges that may come with grieving. A list of local organizations and providers can be found at https://www.eaglevalleybh.org/get-help-now. Financial assistance is available through Olivia’s Fund, so please do not hesitate to access these resources.

The strength of our community is rooted in our shared love for this place and the people who live here. Andy, Adam and Seth exemplified this every day. Please find ways to come together safely and share your stories of them and others. We will do the same.