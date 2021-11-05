Eagle County to offer COVID-19 vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds starting Saturday

Eagle County on Thursday issued the following press on COVID-19 vaccines being available to children ages 5-11 starting Saturday, Nov. 6:

Eagle County Public Health and Environment (ECPHE) is offering COVID-19 vaccines to individuals aged 5-11 beginning Nov. 6. On Nov. 2, The Centers for Disease Control approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children.

Parents and other interested parties should visit eaglecountycovid.org for a list of locations and operating hours for clinics providing the pediatric vaccine, as well as instructions for securing appointments.

“We know many families have been eagerly awaiting this approval,” said Heath Harmon, Director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “Many of our local clinics have also been anticipating the CDC’s recent approval and we’ll be ready to begin providing these vaccinations as early as Thursday, with locations throughout this weekend.”

The following information may be updated but is intended to answer frequently asked questions:

When will vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds be available in Eagle County?

-Nov. 6 and every following Eagle County Public Health and Environment clinic.

-It is possible that the State Mobile Clinic on Friday, Nov. 5 at Freedom Park may have pediatric doses available.

-Other clinics providing pediatric vaccinations will likely be online next week.

What is the availability of the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds?

-The dosage for this age group is much less than for adults.

-The shipping and manufacturing is picking up pace but the community should expect limited supplies initially.

Where can the COVID-19 shots for 5- to 11-year-olds be accessed?

-City Market Pharmacies

-Mountain Family Health Centers

-Colorado Mountain Medical

-Eagle County Public Health and Environment

-State Mobile Clinics

-MIRA in partnership with the state

ECPHE Clinic Schedule

-This schedule will remain in effect from Nov. 6 – Dec. 23. Due to the added complexity with the pediatric doses and the added time per appointment slot, age groups will be separated. This may change in the future, but please note the specific clinic times for only 5- to 11-year-olds.

-Tuesdays/Eagle/Exhibit Hall from 1-3 p.m. (12 and up) and 3-7 p.m. (5-11 year olds only after 3 p.m.)

-Wednesdays/Eagle/Exhibit Hall from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (12 and up) and 3-6 (5-11 year olds only after 3 p.m.)

-Thursdays/Avon/Chapel Sq from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (12 and up) and 3-6 p.m. (5-11 year olds only after 3 p.m.)

-Saturdays/Avon/Chapel Sq from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (12 and up) and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (5-11 year olds only after 1)

State Mobile Clinic Schedules

-Buses typically come into Eagle River Valley for three consecutive days (Fri., Sat., Sun.)

-Current locations are Freedom Park (Fri.), Avon Elementary (Sat.), Eagle Valley HS (Sun.)

-These sites will operate on Nov. 5, 6, and 7.

-More dates as well as locations in the Roaring Fork Valley in collaboration with Pitkin County will be announced soon.

-The schedule is based on the state bus availability so scheduling is only confirmed about 2-3 weeks in advance

In addition to changes in the vaccination clinic schedule, COVID-19 testing sites are being updated in Eagle and Edwards. Testing in Eagle is now operating Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at the Eagle Town Park on 5th Street. Final details will be released shortly for the Edwards location, but public health officials hope to have a testing site operational by Monday, Nov. 8. The plans for Edwards will also be a schedule of Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. All other testing sites are continuing with the same location and schedules.

More information and updates will be provided at eaglecountycovid.org.