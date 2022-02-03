Eagle County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on unsolved skier collision in Bachelor Gulch

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday issued the following press release seeking information on a skier collision in the Bachelor Gulch area of Beaver Creek:

On Sunday, January 30th, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., a skier collision occurred, when an unknown adult male collided with a 13-year-old victim who was left at the scene with several injuries.

The collision occurred at the Beaver Creek Ski Resort in the Bachelor Gulch area. The young teen was “making ‘S’ turns” near the bottom of the Grubstake Trail, right above the ‘Upper (BC Mtn) Express Lift’. The victim remembers an older gentleman “straight-lining” it towards him at a high rate of speed who appeared to be skiing out of control, and just “took him out”.

The hit and run suspect is described as a white male in his 60’s wearing black pants, an older-looking black or gray jacket, with an older-looking black helmet. The man had on goggles with a red strap and purple lenses, he had no facial hair, sunspots on his face, and was wearing green and black skis.

The collision was only witnessed by the victim who was skiing between an adult friend of the family (who hiked back up) and their child who was skiing behind the victim. The adult friend and their child did not witness the collision but remembered a male suspect (as described) when he stopped briefly to say he was sorry to the victim after picking himself back up. The collision has left the victim with several injuries including a broken clavicle.

The Colorado Law definition of ‘Duties of Skiers’ C.R.S. 33-44-109 (10) is: No skier involved in a collision with another skier or person in which an injury results shall leave the vicinity of the collision before giving his or her name and current address to an employee of the ski area operator or a member of the ski patrol, in which leaving the scene he/she shall give his/her name and current address as required to the person which injured in the collision.

The Eagle County Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help to identify a possible suspect and assist the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation.

If you think you may have any information about the suspect or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or at 1-800-962-TIPS. You may also submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a CASH reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

Person’s charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.