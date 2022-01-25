Eagle County sheriff seeks information on suspicious fire last month off Tigiwon Road near Minturn

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday issued the following press release seeking information on a suspicious wildland fire in early December just off of Tigiwon Road south of Minturn:

Minturn Colo. – In early December 2021, first responders were called to a report of a wildland fire off of Tigiwon Road south of Minturn. Fire crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire and discovered several clues indicating this fire was intentionally started.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and investigators are asking the community for any information regarding the suspicious activity in the highlighted area where the wildland fire burned.

If you think you may have any information about the suspect(s) or this incident, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Scott Peterson at (970) 376-7055 -OR- to remain anonymous, please call the ‘Eagle County Crime Stoppers’ at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the FREE ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.

If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn up to a $1,000 reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

Person’s charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.