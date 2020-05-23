Eagle County gets state approval to begin Blue Phase reopening May 25

Eagle County issued the following press release on state approval of its request to move to Blue Phase reopening on Monday, May 25:

Eagle County has received its official variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, allowing implementation of its new Public Health Order regarding COVID-19. The community is moving to the “Blue Phase” on May 25.

In her letter approving the request, CDPHE Executive Director Jill Ryan referenced the county’s declining trend in cases and ability to investigate new cases, as well as the medical community’s available resources to treat patients. The variance is contingent upon keeping the disease spread of COVID-19 at manageable levels.

Updates on the county’s response to COVID-19 are being shared at www.ECEmergency.org. The county’s forum for community discussions is at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice. Those with additional questions can email covidquestions@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-9750.