Eagle County clerk and recorder adds 6th secure 24-hour ballot box

With ballots set to mail out to all active Colorado voters on Friday, Oct. 9, the office of Eagle County County Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien on Wednesday announced a sixth secure 24-hour ballot box has been added.

Here’s the press release from O’Brien’s office, which earlier this summer shared numerous tips for making sure your voted is counted on Nov. 3:

The Eagle County Clerk and Recorder has added a sixth 24-hour ballot box located at the front door of the Town of Gypsum Municipal Building. The new box is in addition to the established 24-hour ballot boxes located in Avon, Edwards, Eagle, El Jebel and Basalt.

A map of all ballot box locations is available at https://bit.ly/3iG2r7k. Physical addresses are available at https://www.eaglecounty.us/Clerk/Voting_and_Elections/Upcoming_Elections/.

24-hour ballot boxes provide a safe and secure method of returning ballots, allowing voters to return their voted ballots without walking into a building and coming into contact with others or with shared surfaces.

They are sturdy, metallic, weather-resistant and bolted to the ground. Colorado law also requires that all drop boxes be kept lit and under 24-hour video surveillance.



The 24-hour ballot boxes are the most popular ballot return method for Eagle County voters, and with COVID-19 still likely to be present in our community during election season the county added one more external, secure way for voters to deliver their ballots.

All six 24-hour ballot boxes will open starting Oct. 9, the same day ballots are mailed.

No postage is required when using a 24-hour ballot box.

Voters needing in person services or who would prefer to return their ballot inside at a Voter Service and Polling Center may do so starting Oct.19 in Avon, Eagle and El Jebel. The Vail Voter Service and Polling Center opens Oct. 30.