Eagle County buildings set to start reopening June 1

Eagle County put out the following press release on Wednesday about starting to reopen its buildings to the public beginning Monday, June 1:

Beginning Monday, June 1, Eagle County facilities and operations will start a phased reopening for in-person services with required safety protocols. The buildings have been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new operating procedures and limited hours will be in effect until at least June 22, when the county tentatively plans to move into the Black Phase of its Transition Trail Map.

Members of the public and all employees will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing, as well as occupancy requirements. Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical condition or otherwise feel uncomfortable are encouraged to conduct business over the phone, via email, or online at www.eaglecounty.us. Visitors should be aware that accessing in-person services may result in longer wait times.



To comply with Public Health orders, a reduced number of employees will be working on site at all county facilities; the remainder will continue to work remotely until the public health guidance is revised.



In preparation for the phased reopening, the county has added plexiglass to public-facing work stations, increased cleaning schedules and added more sanitizer stations. The schedule for in-person services beginning on June 1 is as follows:

Eagle County Building, 500 Broadway, Eagle, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Administration

-Assessor

-Clerk and Recorder

-Elections, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Liquor Licensing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., by appointment, call 970-328-8718

-Motor Vehicle (for transactions that cannot be completed online), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Wednesday; vehicle license plate renewals can be completed online at www.mydmv.colorado.gov, by mail, or by dropping off in a 24-hour ballot boxes

-Recording (document recording, public search, marriage licenses), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., by appointment, call 970-328-8723

-Community Development (Planning and Building), Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon

-Engineering, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon

-Environmental Health, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon

-Treasurer

El Jebel Community Center, 0020 Eagle County Drive, El Jebel, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Clerk and Recorder

-Motor Vehicle (for transactions that cannot be completed online) ), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Wednesdays; vehicle license plate renewals can be completed online at www.mydmv.colorado.gov, by mail, or by dropping off in a 24-hour ballot box.

-Recording (document recording, public search, marriage licenses), 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed Wednesdays, by appointment, call 970-328-9570

-Building

-Permits can be dropped off Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-Customers will be alerted when permits are available for pick-up.

Avon, 100 West Beaver Creek Blvd. #107, Avon, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Clerk and Recorder

-Motor Vehicle (for transactions that cannot be completed online), 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed Wednesdays; vehicle license plate renewals can be completed online at www.mydmv.colorado.gov, by mail, or by dropping off in a 24-hour ballot boxes

Eagle County Animal Shelter, 1400 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle, Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eagle River Center, Eagle County Fairgrounds, 0794 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle

-Boat ramps, Fishing is Fun, disc golf, and public restrooms.

Freedom Park Spray Park and Public Restrooms will be open June 1.

Eagle County Justice Center, 885 Chambers Ave, Eagle, open with limited services.

-VIN inspections at the Justice Center, by appointment, 970-376-7060.

Vail Transportation Center (ECO Transit) will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Additionally, Public Health and Human Services will be operating on an appointment-only basis in the county’s Eagle, Avon, and El Jebel locations by calling 970-328-8840.

Healthy Aging senior meals are being offered via takeout or home delivery. To arrange for meal delivery in the El Jebel area, call 970-379-0020. In the lower Eagle River Valley from Dotsero to Eagle, call 970-328-8896. In the upper Eagle River Valley from Wolcott to Vail, call 970-328-8831. Take-out/pick up is also available at all three locations.

In addition, Eagle County has developed procedures for public meetings and hearings that allow for constituent participation beginning June 2.



For more details and office- and department-specific updates, visit the county website at www.eaglecounty.us.