Eagle County amends Blue Square phase of COVID-19 reopening as state holds off on Black Diamond

With a small jump in COVID-19 cases up to 656 as of Monday evening and still no word on its request to the state to move to the “Black Diamond” phase of reopening, Eagle County opted to amend its Blue Square phase.

Here’s a press release on those changes that Eagle County issued on Monday:

Eagle County has not yet received a decision on its request for a variance that would allow a transition to its Black Diamond Public Health Order in response to COVID-19. While the county awaits this variance, public health officials have identified areas where the county may loosen certain restrictions in its current order. The amendment to the Blue Square Order is effective immediately.

On June 18, 2020, the State of Colorado issued its “Safer At Home and In the Vast, Great Outdoors” public health order, which increased the allowable size of gatherings for indoor and outdoor events. Eagle County’s original Blue Square Phase Order included more restrictive limits on gathering sizes. The amendment allows an increase to the amount of persons that may gather at certain events to those limits set by the state.

In addition, the state’s June 18 order does not impose occupancy restrictions on short term lodging. Eagle County’s Blue Square Order imposed a 50% occupancy restriction, and the amendment removes that restriction.

County officials are still hopeful that a decision on the variance request will be made soon. The state could approve, approve with conditions, or deny the request.

Updates on the county’s response to COVID-19 are being shared at www.ECEmergency.org. The county’s forum for community discussions is at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice. Those with additional questions can email covidquestions@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-9750.