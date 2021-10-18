Dierks Bentley, Nathaniel Rateliff to headline Vail Snow Days

Highline on Monday issued the following press release announcing Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Dierks Bentley will headline the December concerts in Vail:

Nathaniel Rateliff

Over the past decades, Vail has hosted some of the biggest names in music during the annual Vail Snow Days weekend. This year, Highline, in partnership with Imprint Events Group, is pleased to announce Vail Snow Days will kick off the 2021-22 ski season on Dec. 2-5, 2021 with a four-day celebration of music and entertainment. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will headline the Friday, Dec. 3 concert and Dierks Bentley will headline the Saturday, Dec. 4 concert. General admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase now; both shows will take place at Ford Park in Vail.

“Vail Snow Days is the unofficial official start to the winter season in Vail,” said James Deighan, Highline’s Managing Partner. “This four-day event brings folks onto the slopes and under the stars for incredible music and celebration. It’s truly an event we look forward to every winter and I’m thrilled we’ll be gathering again together in Ford Park for these amazing performances.”

Based in Denver, Colorado, Nathaniel Rateliff is a striking, emotive tenor vocalist and songwriter whose work runs the gamut from simple folk and Americana to roots rock and roll and vintage rhythm and blues. Although he earned critical acclaim for his quieter, more introspective folk-based albums, he broke out commercially in 2015 with the release of “Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats,” the eponymous debut from his high-energy and soulful live band. Signed to the legendary Stax label, the band spent the next four years enjoying a high public profile, releasing their second studio album, “Tearing at the Seams,” in March 2018, debuting at number 11 on the Billboard 200 before Rateliff returned to solo work with the reflective 2020 album “And It’s Still Alright.”

Dierks Bentley

Seven albums into one of country music’s most-respected and most-unpredictable careers, award-winning singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley continues to grow. Since making a life-altering drive with his father from Phoenix to Nashville when he was 19 years old, Bentley has forged his own path in an industry built predominantly on formula. He has mixed elements of modern country, classic country, bluegrass and rock, maintaining an unmistakable identity while constantly reinventing his sound. His album “Home” debuted at No. 1 and spawned three consecutive chart-topping hits, marking 12 career No. 1 songs for Bentley as a singer and songwriter. His five previous studio albums have sold more than five million copies, garnered 11 GRAMMY nominations and earned him an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets are now on sale for the Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 concerts at Vailsnowdays.com. Tickets for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are $30 for general admission and $200 for VIP access. Tickets for Dierks Bentley are $65 for general admission and $250 for VIP access. Ticket prices will increase on Nov. 15, 2021. Opening acts will be announced in the next few weeks.

In addition to the concerts, the schedule of events for Vail Snow Days 2021 will feature Snow Days LIVE! promoting live music throughout Vail Village and Lionshead; the Festive Village, a lively event partner in Mountain Plaza throughout the weekend; an After-Glow Event with silent disco; Bluegrass and Bloodies on Sunday and more.

For details, to buy tickets and to see the full schedule of events, visit vailsnowdays.com.

Vail Snow Days is brought to you by Discover Vail, with presenting sponsors Bud Light and Toyota.

The CDC recommends the use of masks when in public spaces with higher levels of transmission—this currently includes Eagle County. As a result of this higher risk, Eagle County Public Health and Environment strongly urges the use of masks for individuals that are not vaccinated or are immunocompromised (regardless of vaccination status) when in public, indoor environments. Outdoor environments less likely to provide risks of exposure, but that does not eliminate the risk. Anyone that is not feeling well should not attend this event.