Delicious vegan food in Vail Valley

There are now 9.7 million vegans in America – this figure has increased by 3000% in the last 15 years. Vegan dining has now hit the mainstream, and restaurants and cafes all over the country are now putting plant-based meals on their menu. It is also far easier to get common vegan ingredients, such as Quorn and tofu, as well as vegan meal kits that you can cook at home. Vail Valley has lots of restaurants, cafes and eateries that cater for people following a plant-based diet, so you can always have something delicious to eat, whatever the occasion.

Dine in style at home



If you’re having a special vegan meal at home, The Market at Vail (450 E Lionshead Cir, Vail, CO 81657) is a great place to shop. They offer local delivery and online ordering, so you can get your ingredients quickly and easily. City Market ( 2109 N Frontage Rd W, Vail, CO 81657) also has a good selection of vegan ingredients, and you can order online and pick up at the front of the store. Ordering a restaurant-quality vegan meal kit is another way to have a special meal at home. You can get started with a Sunbasket discount and create a meal plan that suits you. A meal kit contains a recipe that is easy and fun to follow, with all of the ingredients ready-prepared, so there is zero food waste.

Breakfast and lunch



The Little Diner (616 W Lionshead Cir, Vail, CO 81657) has a diverse menu with lots of breakfast classics and some delicious vegan options for lunch. The Beyond Burger is a hearty choice for lunch, perfect with a side of sweet potato fries. The Big Bear Bistro (297 Hanson Ranch Rd, Vail, CO 81657) is another great choice for breakfast and lunch (or even brunch). There are plenty of vegan items on the menu, including The Dali – a tasty “no-tuna” sandwich with a salad that includes tahini, chickpeas, red onions and maple syrup. The Monet is a walnut, chickpea and cranberry salad sandwich that comes with a special vegan dressing. You can even choose to mix and match ingredients for the perfect vegan combo.

Vegan Dinner



Annapurna (250 S Frontage Rd W, Vail, CO 81657) offers Indian and Nepali, and there are lots of vegetarian and vegan options – any cream can be easily substituted with coconut milk. The Malai Kofta are a popular option, made with cashews, raisins and caramelized onions. The Baigan Bharta, an oven-roasted eggplant cooked with green peas and spices is also another delicious vegan option. For an upscale vegan meal, head to The Slope Room (352 E Meadow Dr, Vail, CO 81657). The restaurant specializes in organic, seasonal ingredients, so there is always something fresh and delicious to eat. The Cauliflower Pibil is a great choice, and it comes with xnipec, charred avocado and cilantro cumin rice.



If you are following a plant-based diet, there are plenty of places in Vail where you can find something tasty to eat. Whether you are cooking at home or eating out, you will always find fresh ingredients for a delicious meal.