COVID resources in Eagle County change in response to need, demand

Eagle County on Tuesday issued the following press release on changes to COVID resources:

Community COVID-19 resources continue to evolve as the pandemic moves toward an endemic phase. Notably, community-based testing that was being supported with funding from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is being scaled back.

As of April 1, the stationary testing locations in Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle, and Gypsum have been discontinued as the testing demand has dropped off significantly while cases and hospitalizations are consistently low in Eagle County and the rest of the state. However, community members still have multiple options available for COVID-19 testing:



A mobile testing unit is now operational for Gypsum, Eagle, Edwards, and El Jebel through a partnership with Roaring Fork Neurology and MicroGenDx. Locations and appointment information can be found at RFVCovidtest.com.

Eagle County Government continues to offer free home test kits, available at their Avon, Eagle, and El Jebel offices. In addition, these test kits will be available through the MIRA bus in the near future and can be ordered through the mail.

Many of these at home test kits recently had their expiration dates extended.

Individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider. A list of medical providers currently offering testing is available online.



County Public Health officials and local healthcare providers continue to emphasize the importance and benefit of vaccination as the best tool to prevent illness and hospitalization. Earlier this week an additional booster dose was authorized by the FDA and CDC, which are now available for qualifying community members at ECPHE clinics.



Another tool available within the community are medications that help prevent severe disease and are becoming more widely available. Treatments are available locally and regionally through hospitals and some participating pharmacies. Vail Health offers treatment for COVID-19 and other providers can be found through the Test to Treat program.



All changes noted above as well as the most up-to-date infor of COVID-19 resources in Eagle County are available at eaglecountycovid.org.



Los recursos de COVID en el Condado de Eagle cambian en respuesta a la necesidad y la demanda



5 de abril de 2022 – Los recursos comunitarios de COVID-19 continúan evolucionando a medida que la pandemia avanza hacia una fase endémica. En particular, las pruebas basadas en la comunidad que estaban siendo apoyadas con fondos del Departamento de Salud Pública y Medio Ambiente de Colorado se están reduciendo.



A partir del 1 de abril, los lugares de prueba estacionarios en Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle y Gypsum se suspendieron debido a que la demanda de pruebas se redujo significativamente, mientras que los casos y las hospitalizaciones son consistentemente bajos en el Condado de Eagle y el resto del estado. Sin embargo, los miembros de la comunidad aún tienen múltiples opciones disponibles para la prueba de COVID-19:



Una unidad de pruebas móvil ahora está funcionando para Gypsum, Eagle, Edwards y El Jebel a través de una asociación con Roaring Fork Neurology y MicroGenDx. Las ubicaciones y la información de citas se pueden encontrar en RFVCovidtest.com.

El gobierno del Condado de Eagle continúa ofreciendo kits de prueba caseros gratuitos, disponibles en sus oficinas de Avon, Eagle y El Jebel. Además, estos kits de prueba estarán disponibles a través del autobús MIRA en un futuro próximo y se pueden pedir por correo. Muchos de estos kits de prueba caseros recientemente ampliaron sus fechas de vencimiento.

Las personas que experimentan síntomas compatibles con COVID-19 deben comunicarse con su proveedor de atención médica. Una lista de proveedores médicos que actualmente ofrecen pruebas está disponible en línea.



Los funcionarios de salud pública del condado y los proveedores de atención médica locales continúan enfatizando la importancia y el beneficio de la vacunación como la mejor herramienta para prevenir enfermedades y hospitalizaciones. A principios de esta semana, la FDA y el CDC autorizaron una dosis de refuerzo adicional, que ahora está disponible para los miembros de la comunidad que califican, en las clínicas de ECPHE.



Otra herramienta disponible dentro de la comunidad son los medicamentos que ayudan a prevenir enfermedades graves y están cada vez más disponibles. Los tratamientos están disponibles a nivel local y regional a través de hospitales y algunas farmacias participantes. Vail Health ofrece tratamiento para COVID-19 y se pueden encontrar otros proveedores a través del programa Test to Treat.



Todos los cambios mencionados anteriormente, así como la información más actualizada sobre los recursos de COVID-19 en el Condado de Eagle, están disponibles en eaglecountycovid.org.