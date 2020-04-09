COVID-19 social distancing protocols must be posted by 5 p.m. as confirmed cases keep rising

With 418 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon in Eagle County — and five deaths of local residents so far — the Town of Vail is cracking down on essential businesses and the posting of social distancing protocols. That information must be posted as of 5 p.m. today (Thursday, April 9).

Eagle County still has the sixth highest number of COVID-19 infections in Colorado despite a much smaller population that cities along the state’s Front Range with the highest number of infections. Overall, as of Wednesday, Colorado has 5,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,162 hospitalizations and 193 deaths.

Here’s the Town of Vail press release on social distancing protocols:

Critical Businesses Now Required to Post Social Distancing Protocol by 5 p.m. April 9

All critical businesses identified in the revised Public Health Order issued April 6 by Eagle County Public Health and Environment are required to post their social distancing protocols by 5 p.m. April 9.

· These critical businesses, as defined on page 6 of the State Public Health Order, must create and visibly post the Social Distancing Protocol, explaining how the business is achieving all social distancing, sanitizing and cleaning, and other requirements.

· A copy of the Social Distancing Protocol must also be provided to each employee performing work at the facility.

· All employers providing Essential Services or Businesses are required to implement the Social Distancing Protocol and provide evidence of its implementation to any authority enforcing the order upon demand.

· For construction businesses, additional guidance for social distance has been developed by the State of Colorado and must be consulted in addition to the requirements outlined in Section IV of the Eagle County Public Order. Failure to develop and post a Social Distancing Protocol or inability to meet the requirements as outlined above may result in the closure of a business.

The order recognizes that allowing essential businesses in compliance to operate will provide much needed economic support now, and will facilitate a faster recovery in the months ahead.

Public Health officials are reminding the community that Eagle County falls under both the local order and statewide orders. The order that is more restrictive in any category is the one that applies.