Cottonwood Pass, shut due to fire, to open for local traffic starting Sunday

Eagle County issued the following press release Saturday about the reopening of Cottonwood Pass for local traffic starting Sunday. The road has been closed due to the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon:

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 23, Cottonwood Pass will open for critical, local passenger vehicle traffic.

Allowable local traffic includes trips such as:

Travel to/from work or school.

Travel to/from medical, dental, or veterinary appointments.

Travel to/from other essential businesses or services in Eagle, Garfield or Pitkin counties.

Only regular passenger vehicles and pick-up trucks will be allowed on Cottonwood Pass without pre-approval. Travelers should be prepared to show proof of their need to travel, such as a work ID card or badge, confirmation of a doctor’s appointment, or a letter from their employer.



Local construction and delivery truck traffic will be accommodated by reservation only between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and between 4 pm. and 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To request a reservation, complete the form located at https://forms.gle/eNDyTd1QntqJ78Md6 or contact esf1.transportation@eaglecounty.us. Vehicles must be 35 feet in length or less.



Cottonwood Pass is a narrow, winding road with blind corners and a varied road surface that is not designed to accommodate heavy traffic. Officials are asking motorists to refrain from using the pass for discretionary trips for the duration of the I-70 closure.



Through traffic, recreational vehicles and trailers remain prohibited on Cottonwood Pass. Through traffic should use the Colorado Department of Transportation approved detour routes, available at www.cotrip.org.