Colorado Mountain Medical: Clinic updates, information

March 22, 2020, 7:58 am

Colorado Mountain Medical on Saturday, March 21, sent out the following update to its patients:

To our patients:

We have found ourselves in uncertain times with the arrival of COVID-19 in the valley and we wanted you to know what CMM is doing to keep you safe should you need or want to come into our offices.

  • CMM staff are wearing masks at all times while in the clinic to protect themselves and our patients (more extensive protection for respiratory patients).
  • We have established Respiratory Clinics in our Vail and Eagle offices (more details below).
  • Patients calling to schedule for Respiratory Symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) are directed to either Respiratory Clinic based on patient location.
  • Avon remains our “well” clinic.
  • We are standing up telemedicine services for our providers to offer for appropriate visits, this includes Behavioral Health.
  • Patients calling with mild symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, that do not need to see a provider, are screened by staff and referred to Gypsum Urgent Care providers to schedule appointments for drive-up testing.

INFORMATION FOR CLINICS BY SITE
Vail Clinic: Open M-F 8am-6pm, Sat 8am-5pm, Sun 10am-4 pm

  • We have established a Respiratory Clinic in our CMM Vail office situated in the Medical Professional Building.
  • Concierge staff are screening patients and having them put on a mask before entering the building.
  • Respiratory patients are registered in the main lobby and then directed to a special Respiratory Waiting Area to further separate other patients in the clinic lobby.
  • Respiratory patients are seen in designated Respiratory Isolation Rooms.

Avon Clinic: Open M-F 8am-5pm, Sat 8am-5pm

  • Avon remains our well clinic for patients that wish to be seen or need medical support that is not respiratory.
  • Continue to see Behavioral Health patients.

Edwards Clinic: Open M-F 8am-5pm

  • Absolutely no sick patients allowed and screened at the door by security.
  • Mostly seeing patients via telemedicine.
  • No walk-ins, appointments only.
  • Vail Health Providing Lactation Services starting next week. Call Vail Health OB for information (970) 479-7181.

Eagle Clinic: Open M-F 8am-5pm, Sat 8am-5pm

  • Expanded the location to include a Respiratory Clinic on the ground floor in the Vail Health clinic space.
  • Regular Eagle clinic lobby and rooms remain Respiratory Patient free.
  • Continuing to see Behavioral Health Patients.

For the most up to date information regarding COVID-19 please refer to www.ecemergency.org.
Call us with any questions at (970) 926-6340. Colorado Mountain Medical is here for you, we are the Doctors You Know and Trust always.

