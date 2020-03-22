Colorado Mountain Medical: Clinic updates, information
Colorado Mountain Medical on Saturday, March 21, sent out the following update to its patients:
To our patients:
We have found ourselves in uncertain times with the arrival of COVID-19 in the valley and we wanted you to know what CMM is doing to keep you safe should you need or want to come into our offices.
- CMM staff are wearing masks at all times while in the clinic to protect themselves and our patients (more extensive protection for respiratory patients).
- We have established Respiratory Clinics in our Vail and Eagle offices (more details below).
- Patients calling to schedule for Respiratory Symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) are directed to either Respiratory Clinic based on patient location.
- Avon remains our “well” clinic.
- We are standing up telemedicine services for our providers to offer for appropriate visits, this includes Behavioral Health.
- Patients calling with mild symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, that do not need to see a provider, are screened by staff and referred to Gypsum Urgent Care providers to schedule appointments for drive-up testing.
INFORMATION FOR CLINICS BY SITE
Vail Clinic: Open M-F 8am-6pm, Sat 8am-5pm, Sun 10am-4 pm
- We have established a Respiratory Clinic in our CMM Vail office situated in the Medical Professional Building.
- Concierge staff are screening patients and having them put on a mask before entering the building.
- Respiratory patients are registered in the main lobby and then directed to a special Respiratory Waiting Area to further separate other patients in the clinic lobby.
- Respiratory patients are seen in designated Respiratory Isolation Rooms.
Avon Clinic: Open M-F 8am-5pm, Sat 8am-5pm
- Avon remains our well clinic for patients that wish to be seen or need medical support that is not respiratory.
- Continue to see Behavioral Health patients.
Edwards Clinic: Open M-F 8am-5pm
- Absolutely no sick patients allowed and screened at the door by security.
- Mostly seeing patients via telemedicine.
- No walk-ins, appointments only.
- Vail Health Providing Lactation Services starting next week. Call Vail Health OB for information (970) 479-7181.
Eagle Clinic: Open M-F 8am-5pm, Sat 8am-5pm
- Expanded the location to include a Respiratory Clinic on the ground floor in the Vail Health clinic space.
- Regular Eagle clinic lobby and rooms remain Respiratory Patient free.
- Continuing to see Behavioral Health Patients.
For the most up to date information regarding COVID-19 please refer to www.ecemergency.org.
Call us with any questions at (970) 926-6340. Colorado Mountain Medical is here for you, we are the Doctors You Know and Trust always.