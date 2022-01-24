Christopher Martin Gallery to open in Vail

Christopher Martin

Christopher Martin Gallery will host a Grand Opening for its new location in Vail over President’s Day Weekend, recently issuing the following press release on the event:

Christopher Martin is an artist known for his signature technique of Verre Eglomisé, or reverse glass painting. Though his technique traces back to the 14th century, the self-taught artist’s approach is entirely modern. Martin coaxes layers of sheer pigment and water to achieve his vision by harnessing wind, heat, brushes and gravity. He currently maintains galleries in Dallas and Aspen. Over his 28 years as an artist, he has opened galleries in Los Angeles, Santa Fe, and New York in addition to offering a robust presence at art fairs all over the world. Three years ago, Christopher expanded the offerings in his galleries by inviting a roster of artists to exhibit in his spaces showcasing the work of sculptors, photographers and other visual artists of various mediums.

Christopher is now focusing his efforts on opening his newest gallery in Vail, Colorado this month. Christopher Martin Gallery’s Grand Opening in Vail will be held over President’s Day Weekend.

With his Aspen gallery in the heart of a bustling outdoor recreation destination for over a decade, nature has been Martin’s muse. Colorado’s unique landscape motivates Martin, “When you observe the veining in a slab of marble, or the alternating colors in petrified wood and other natural creations, they are all inherently poetic and attuned to the laws of abstraction. Being surrounded by these natural masterpieces is a constant source of inspiration.” Martin and his featured artists and sculptors are now looking forward to sharing their works with the dynamic roster of art collectors in Vail.

Christopher Martin Gallery in Vail will feature the original works and limited edition works of the Aspen-based, American artist bearing its name, in addition to the work of mid-career American sculptors and painters of various mediums as well as international photographers.

To stay updated on the latest information and for a full list of artists to be featured in the new Vail gallery, visit the gallery’s website at www.christophermartingallery.com or follow on Facebook, @christophermartingallery, and Instagram, @christophermartingallery.

GALLERY ADDRESSES

ASPEN: 525 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

VAIL: 100 E. Meadow Dr., Vail, CO 81657

PHONE

970.925.7649

1.800.757.6035, ext. 4

HOURS

Monday – Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. MST

GET SOCIAL

Facebook: @christophermartingallery

Instagram: @christophermartingallery

Christopher Martin Creative Harmony 1993 to Present

Christopher H. Martin answers the beckoning of a blank expanse by casting veils of color and water to create movements and forms that beguile his viewers. Cultivating a career spanning 28 years and 7,000 individual pieces of art, Martin’s work adorns collections around the globe. Yet Martin is not slowing down, if anything, the artist is accelerating and producing more outstanding pieces now than ever before in his career.

Evolving new expressions for almost three decades, Martin’s bodies of work are his prismatic answers to the artist’s eternal question, “What next?”

Though his technique traces back to the 14th century, Martin’s approach to “Verre Églomisé” is entirely modern. Describing his technique of painting in reverse on acrylic panels, Martin says, “Every layer of paint has a high influence on the one behind it as opposed to a flat covering stroke. It’s often around thirty layers of paint that fuse together.” Martin’s works have been sought after for corporate and private collections both nationally and internationally.

Martin currently resides and creates in the beauty of Aspen, Colorado with a painting studio at the base of Aspen Highlands where ski tracks, the flights of birds, and sacred geometry have all inspired a series of works in recent years. A growing catalog of discs that float at different heights from the wall form dreamy installations that arrest the viewer whether it’s the simplicity of one disc or an installation of ten.

As Simone Bretz, a former curator of the Munich Metropolitan Museum and noted expert in reverse glass painting, states, “Well-executed reverse-glass paintings do not reveal the complexity of their manufacture. Since the designs are applied to the back of glass panes, they must be built up in reverse – starting with the foreground and working ‘backwards’ – which makes corrections virtually impossible.”

In 2012, Martin celebrated the completion and installation of a 120 foot painting for the Formula One Racetrack, Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas; aptly titled, “Velocity.” In 2019, he created a 16-ft outdoor installation named “Pantai” inspired by the interaction of wind and water in the former MetLife building in Houston, Texas.

Martin is well known for his charity fundraising work with Kidz Creations, a project launched in 2001. Christopher has painted with hundreds of children benefitting various hospitals and charities, the funds raised now approach the million-dollar benchmark.

Christopher has also helmed Hearts for Hounds, now in its tenth year, raising money for animals, as well as The American Heart Association as where offers a series of original heart paintings every Valentine’s Day.

Martin’s work has been featured in The Atlantic, Luxe Interiors + Design, D Magazine, Elevated Luxury Life Magazine, Aspen Sojourner, Paper City Magazine, Aspen Daily News, Aspen Times, Cavallo de Corsa, Personal Structure Catalog (55th Venice Biennale), and Modern Luxury (Manhattan, Aspen, Las Vegas).