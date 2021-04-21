CDOT to resurface Highway 6 from Avon to Dowd Junction starting April 26

The Colorado Department of Transportation recently issued the following press release on its resurfacing of U.S. Highway 6 from Avon to Dowd Junction starting Monday, April 26:

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing improvements on US Highway 6 from Avon to Dowd Junction on April 26. Most work will take place on US 6 between Mile Point 170 and MP 175, with primary worki consisting of milling the existing asphalt surface and repaving. Two Interstate 70 ramps will also be repaved, including the I-70 eastbound on-ramp at Exit 169 and the westbound off-ramp of Exit 171. Work will also include replacement of guardrail, striping, adding a bike lane between MP 172 and MP 173, ADA ramp upgrades, erosion control, and traffic control management. United Companies has been selected for this project, which is expected to be completed in Fall 2021. No full stops on I-70 or US 6 are expected.



A portion of this project includes a county funding partnership with Eagle county to create an important section of recreational path through the Eagle/Vail commercial corridor.

“This resurfacing project will improve safety and efficiency for residents, businesses, and visitors traveling by all modes,” said Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “These lasting impacts, re-evaluated to be more responsive to community needs, dedicate more space to multi-modal improvements and better support the vitality of Eagle and Vail’s commercial main streets.”



Nearby on I-70, Dowd Junction has experienced many wildlife crashes through the years, resulting in maintenance challenges. In order to improve wildlife and motorist safety, crews will remove, repair and install deer fencing between MP 171 and 174 on I-70. The original wildlife fence is located higher on the hill, making maintenance efforts a challenge. The new deer fencing installment will be a more efficient alignment, easier to maintain, and will eliminate the need to maintain a fence creek crossing.

Traffic Impacts:

Travelers will encounter resurfacing operations Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Speeds will be reduced to 35 mph in work zones. Traffic control and temporary signals will be operating 24/7 with one lane closures at project work zones. Wide load restrictions of 12 ft. will be in effect. Motorists are urged to use caution and watch for heavy equipment. At times, through lanes and turn lanes may be temporarily closed to traffic causing brief travel delays. Any temporary closures are to ensure the safety of the workers and the traveling public.

