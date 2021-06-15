Camp 911 returns this summer on June 23 in Gypsum, July 7 in Edwards

Eagle County Emergency Services last week issued the following press release on the return of Camp 911 in Gypsum and Edwards:

EDWARDS, Colo.—June 7, 2021—For the past 20 years, Camp 911 has been teaching kids about safety and giving them decision-making skills and practical knowledge of how to act when an emergency occurs. Though Camp 911 was canceled last summer due to COVID-19, Eagle County Emergency Services is again offering two options for kids to attend: June 23 at the Gypsum Rec Center and July 7 at the Edwards Field House.

“We’re thrilled to bring Camp 911 back this summer,” said Kim Greene, Injury Prevention Specialist with Vail Health. “It’s such an important event for kids in the community to learn what emergency services do and how they can be safe as they have fun. As a matter of fact, many of our first campers now have kids of their own.”

Camp 911 teaches kids valuable lessons using fun, camp-style activities. Participants will have a basic knowledge of water safety and rescue, first aid, traffic and fire safety and self-defense.

Paramedics and EMTs will teach the campers basic first aid using scenarios as well as hands-on experience with medical equipment and a tour of the ambulance; Starting Hearts will teach CPS – Call, Push, Shock. Firefighters will teach kids how to use a fire extinguisher and allow them to experience the “smoke house,” a simulation of a burning house that teaches them how to get to safety. Search and rescue teams will teach kids about being safe in the back-country; law enforcement personnel will teach kids personal protection tips and bike safety. The “seat belt convincer” demonstrates the importance of wearing a seatbelt. Plus, participants get to meet and chat with local heroes working in emergency services.

Organized, staffed and executed by the Eagle County Prevention Committee and Emergency Services, Camp 911 is a collaboration between Mountain Rec, Vail Health, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Gypsum Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Starting Hearts and other partners.

The camp, which will occur on two Wednesdays–June 23 in Gypsum and July 7 in Edwards–costs $10 per child. Pre-registration through Mountain Recreation is required; visit mountainrec.org/program/specialty-camps/#camp-911 to register online. The day camp starts at 8 a.m. and pickup is at 4:15 p.m. sharp. Parents must pack a bag lunch for their camper(s). Sign up today; space is limited.