Bob Weir and Wolf Bros to play Ford Amphitheater in Vail for GoPro Games

The Vail Valley Foundation on Monday announced Bob Weir and Wolf Bros will headline the 2021 GoPro Mountains of Music lineup at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater June 11-12 during the GoPro Mountain Games.

The show is a partnership between the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation and AEG Presents.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to send along an announcement with this much energy and excitement behind it,” VVF spokesman and Ford Amphitheater director Tom Boyd said in an email announcement. “More music announcements are coming soon: we look forward to sharing our June 10 show details with you, as well as more information on live music throughout the weekend of the GoPro Mountain Games. “

Boyd said the VVF expects the shows to have limited capacity and that a mask mandate will likely be in place, with spectators required to wear face coverings except while actively eating and drinking.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 30. Buy online here or call (970) 845-8497. General admission tickets are $75 to $89.50 plus applicable service charges. All ages are welcome.

Here’s more from the AEG press release:

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros are excited to confirm two nights at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, June 8 and 9, followed by two nights at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, June 11 and 12.

The dates mark their first live shows since Chicago in March 2020.

“Been too long,” Weir says of the performance, “but I can’t think of a better place to pick it back up…”

The Wolf Bros are Bob Weir, Don Was, and Jay Lane. These very special shows will also feature Jeff Chimenti on keys and Greg Leisz on pedal steel, along with The Wolfpack: Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown.

Bob Weir — a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead, who received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007— has become one of rock’s finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. In 2016 Weir released Blue Mountain on Columbia/Legacy, his first album of solo material in more than 10 years and his first album of entirely original material in more than 30 years. Weir is currently a member of Dead & Company which features Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

Don Was founded the ’80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as “Walk The Dinosaur” and “Spy In The House Of Love.” As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four GRAMMY Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with the Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt. Production credits include the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer and Neil Young. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music’s top bass players, Was has collaborated with

countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

San Francisco-based drummer Jay Lane played with Bob Weir’s RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of Primus’ first drummers. More recently, Lane performed with Phil Lesh and Friends.

Keyboardist Jeff Chimenti has a long history of working with former members of Grateful Dead; he currently plays with Dead & Company and has also played with Bob Weir & RatDog, The Dead and Further.

Southern California-based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Greg Leisz has recorded and performed with the likes of Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell, Willie Nelson, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Joe Cocker and Emmylou Harris amongst others. Leisz received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association in 2010, and a GRAMMY in 2011 for his work with Ray LaMontagne and the Pariah Dogs on God Willing & Creek Don’t Rise.