Bennet includes nearly $3 million for local behavioral health facility in spending bill

The office of Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet recently issued the following press release on the $82 million in congressionally directed spending (CDS) that he helped secure in the Senate version of the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations bills for 62 Colorado projects, including $2.7 million for a new 28-bed inpatient Vail Health Behavioral Health Facility in Edwards.

“The psychiatric facility for adolescents and adults will be the only inpatient facility between Denver and Grand Junction and it will provide care for patients from the surrounding rural communities and from across Colorado, addressing a critical gap in behavioral health beds across the state,” according to Bennet’s office. Here’s the rest of the release:

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced that he secured nearly $82 million for 62 Colorado projects through the congressionally directed spending (CDS) process. In total, $92 million in funding for Colorado projects was included in the various appropriations bills.

“These projects and priorities are direct reflections of the conversations I’ve had with Coloradans about the biggest challenges that face our state,” said Bennet. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass final legislation that responds to the needs of our communities.”

Bennet also worked to include federal funding for priorities across the state in the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) appropriations bills, including the Arkansas Valley Conduit, the Amache National Historic Site, and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). A list of additional priorities included in the FY23 appropriations bills is available HERE.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bills by the end of the year either individually or as a combined package.

Bennet-secured Colorado projects in FY23 Senate appropriations bills

PROJECT TITLE RECIPIENT LOCATION AMOUNT OTHER MEMBERS Colorado State Forest Service for Creating Resilient Forests in Colorado Colorado State Forest Service Statewide $3.464 million Town of La Jara for Wastewater Sewer Lagoon Rehab Project Town of La Jara La Jara, CO $600,000 Town of Naturita for Wastewater Treatment Plant Lagoon Upgrade and Collection System Town of Naturita Naturita, CO $1.25 million Hickenlooper City of Delta for North Delta Waterline Replacement City of Delta Delta County $380,000 Hickenlooper Beulah Water Works District for Raw Water Storage Beulah Water Works District Beulah, CO $380,000 Hickenlooper Town of De Beque for Wastewater Treatment Plan Town of De Beque De Beque, CO $1.246 million Hickenlooper Career Pathways Program for Essential Frontline Healthcare Workers in Colorado Banner Health Foundation Larimer, Logan, Morgan and Weld Counties $717,000 Hickenlooper Building Apprenticeship Pathways in Education and Health Care CareerWise Statewide $1.5 million Hickenlooper Using Simulation in a Rural Community College Nursing Program Morgan Community College Fort Morgan, CO $274,000 Hickenlooper Inner City Health Center Expansion Phases 2 & 3 Inner City Health Center Inner City Health Center $2.820 million Hickenlooper Substance Abuse Treatment Facility La Plata County La Plata County $1.825 million Hickenlooper New Doors to Health Marillac Health Clifton, CO $2.500 million Hickenlooper Post COVID and Viral Respiratory Illnesses Center National Jewish Health Denver, CO $6.075 million Nursing Workforce Education Degree Program Fort Lewis College Durango, CO $1.3 million Hickenlooper Inpatient Behavioral Health Facility in Rural Colorado Community Vail Health Edwards, CO $2.705 million Hickenlooper U.S. Air Force Academy Cemetery Expansion U.S. Air Force Academy USAFA $3.4 million Hickenlooper Monte Vista Emergency Disaster Resources City of Monte Vista Monte Vista, CO $828,000 Hickenlooper Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center Relocation Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Golden, CO $480,000 Chaffee County North-End Public Safety Complex Chaffee County Government Buena Vista, CO $1 million Hickenlooper Affordable Housing Modular Factory City of Boulder Department of Housing & Human Services Boulder, CO $506,000 Hickenlooper Archway Communities Park Hill Campus Rehabilitation Archway Housing & Services Denver, CO $3 million Hickenlooper Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado Truck Package Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado Statewide $1.05 million Child Advocacy Center for the Pikes Peak Region Co-Location Capital Campaign Children’s Advocacy Center for the Pikes Peak Region (DBA Safe Passage) Colorado Springs, CO $360,000 Cleo Parker Campus Expansion Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Denver, CO $1 million Clifton Community Campus Early Childhood Education Training Center Mesa County Clifton, CO $2.5 million Hickenlooper Dr. Felix Gilbert King’s Crossing Affordable Housing Restoration Christian Ministries Aurora, CO $3 million I-70 Remnant Parcels for Community Restoration Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, Inc Denver, CO $1.55 million Hickenlooper Las Bodegas: Art + Research + Workforce Development Latino Cultural Arts Center Denver, CO $2.5 million Mile High United Way United for Families Initiative Mile High United Way Denver, CO $1.5 million Hickenlooper Creating a Housing and Services Hub for Youth and Young Adults Experiencing Homelessness: Renovation and Expansion of The Source TGTHR Boulder, CO $2 million Hickenlooper The Village on San Juan CASA of the 7th Judicial District Montrose, CO $2.5 million Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Rodeo Drive Multi-Family Housing Development Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Cortez, CO $2.5 million Hickenlooper Wapiti Commons- An Affordable Homeownership Development by Habitat for Humanity RFV Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley Rifle, CO $1.2 million Hickenlooper West End Housing & Blight Remediation Project West End Economic Development Corporation Montrose and San Miguel Counties $900,000 Hickenlooper YWCA Pueblo Childcare Center Development YWCA Pueblo Pueblo, CO $1.5 million Hickenlooper Peterson Space Force Base (PSFB) North Gate Access and Safety improvements Colorado Department of Transportation Colorado Springs, CO $500,000 Hickenlooper Transfort Maintenance Facility Major Upgrades and Repairs City of Fort Collins, Transfort in collaboration with CASTA Fort Collins, CO $1.5 million Hickenlooper Denver Sheriff Department Housing Navigation Program Denver Mayors Office Denver, CO $750,000 Hickenlooper Denver’s Community-Based Violence Intervention Program Denver Mayors Office Denver, CO $799,000 Hickenlooper Night Moves Youth Violence Program City and County of Denver Denver, CO $350,000 Hickenlooper Solidified Natural Gas: Methane Emission Capture and Conversion Colorado School of Mines Golden, CO $1.15 million Hickenlooper Access to Justice Initiatives for Rural Colorado Colorado Access to Justice Commission Statewide $627,000 Hickenlooper Rio Blanco County Law Enforcement Training Center Rio Blanco County Meeker, CO $350,000 Hickenlooper Pueblo PD FARO 3D Scanner CIty of Pueblo Pueblo, CO $86,000 Hickenlooper Denver District Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Unit Project Denver Mayor’s Office Denver, CO $178,000 Hickenlooper Substance Use Navigator (SUN) at the AID Diversion Center Denver Mayor’s Office Denver, CO $187,000 Hickenlooper Denver Sheriff Department Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Expansion Program Denver Mayor’s Office

Denver, CO $1.65 million Hickenlooper Rapid DNA Instrument City of Thornton Thornton, CO $171,000 Hickenlooper Faro 3D crime and accident scene scanner City of Thornton Thornton, CO $102,000 Hickenlooper The Rifle Police Department In-Car and Body-Worn Camera Project City of Rifle Rifle, CO $317,000 Hickenlooper Black Economic Opportunity AYA Foundation Denver, CO

