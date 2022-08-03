Bennet includes nearly $3 million for local behavioral health facility in spending bill

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The office of Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet recently issued the following press release on the $82 million in congressionally directed spending (CDS) that he helped secure in the Senate version of the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations bills for 62 Colorado projects, including $2.7 million for a new 28-bed inpatient Vail Health Behavioral Health Facility in Edwards.
“The psychiatric facility for adolescents and adults will be the only inpatient facility between Denver and Grand Junction and it will provide care for patients from the surrounding rural communities and from across Colorado, addressing a critical gap in behavioral health beds across the state,” according to Bennet’s office. Here’s the rest of the release:
Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced that he secured nearly $82 million for 62 Colorado projects through the congressionally directed spending (CDS) process. In total, $92 million in funding for Colorado projects was included in the various appropriations bills.
“These projects and priorities are direct reflections of the conversations I’ve had with Coloradans about the biggest challenges that face our state,” said Bennet. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass final legislation that responds to the needs of our communities.”
Bennet also worked to include federal funding for priorities across the state in the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) appropriations bills, including the Arkansas Valley Conduit, the Amache National Historic Site, and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). A list of additional priorities included in the FY23 appropriations bills is available HERE.
The Senate is expected to vote on the bills by the end of the year either individually or as a combined package.
Bennet-secured Colorado projects in FY23 Senate appropriations bills
|PROJECT TITLE
|RECIPIENT
|LOCATION
|AMOUNT
|OTHER MEMBERS
|Colorado State Forest Service for Creating Resilient Forests in Colorado
|Colorado State Forest Service
|Statewide
|$3.464 million
|Town of La Jara for Wastewater Sewer Lagoon Rehab Project
|Town of La Jara
|La Jara, CO
|$600,000
|Town of Naturita for Wastewater Treatment Plant Lagoon Upgrade and Collection System
|Town of Naturita
|Naturita, CO
|$1.25 million
|Hickenlooper
|City of Delta for North Delta Waterline Replacement
|City of Delta
|Delta County
|$380,000
|Hickenlooper
|Beulah Water Works District for Raw Water Storage
|Beulah Water Works District
|Beulah, CO
|$380,000
|Hickenlooper
|Town of De Beque for Wastewater Treatment Plan
|Town of De Beque
|De Beque, CO
|$1.246 million
|Hickenlooper
|Career Pathways Program for Essential Frontline Healthcare Workers in Colorado
|Banner Health Foundation
|Larimer, Logan, Morgan and Weld Counties
|$717,000
|Hickenlooper
|Building Apprenticeship Pathways in Education and Health Care
|CareerWise
|Statewide
|$1.5 million
|Hickenlooper
|Using Simulation in a Rural Community College Nursing Program
|Morgan Community College
|Fort Morgan, CO
|$274,000
|Hickenlooper
|Inner City Health Center Expansion Phases 2 & 3
|Inner City Health Center
|Inner City Health Center
|$2.820 million
|Hickenlooper
|Substance Abuse Treatment Facility
|La Plata County
|La Plata County
|$1.825 million
|Hickenlooper
|New Doors to Health
|Marillac Health
|Clifton, CO
|$2.500 million
|Hickenlooper
|Post COVID and Viral Respiratory Illnesses Center
|National Jewish Health
|Denver, CO
|$6.075 million
|Nursing Workforce Education Degree Program
|Fort Lewis College
|Durango, CO
|$1.3 million
|Hickenlooper
|Inpatient Behavioral Health Facility in Rural Colorado Community
|Vail Health
|Edwards, CO
|$2.705 million
|Hickenlooper
|U.S. Air Force Academy Cemetery Expansion
|U.S. Air Force Academy
|USAFA
|$3.4 million
|Hickenlooper
|Monte Vista Emergency Disaster Resources
|City of Monte Vista
|Monte Vista, CO
|$828,000
|Hickenlooper
|Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center Relocation
|Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
|Golden, CO
|$480,000
|Chaffee County North-End Public Safety Complex
|Chaffee County Government
|Buena Vista, CO
|$1 million
|Hickenlooper
|Affordable Housing Modular Factory
|City of Boulder Department of Housing & Human Services
|Boulder, CO
|$506,000
|Hickenlooper
|Archway Communities Park Hill Campus Rehabilitation
|Archway Housing & Services
|Denver, CO
|$3 million
|Hickenlooper
|Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado Truck Package
|Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado
|Statewide
|$1.05 million
|Child Advocacy Center for the Pikes Peak Region Co-Location Capital Campaign
|Children’s Advocacy Center for the Pikes Peak Region (DBA Safe Passage)
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$360,000
|Cleo Parker Campus Expansion
|Cleo Parker Robinson Dance
|Denver, CO
|$1 million
|Clifton Community Campus Early Childhood Education Training Center
|Mesa County
|Clifton, CO
|$2.5 million
|Hickenlooper
|Dr. Felix Gilbert King’s Crossing Affordable Housing
|Restoration Christian Ministries
|Aurora, CO
|$3 million
|I-70 Remnant Parcels for Community Restoration
|Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, Inc
|Denver, CO
|$1.55 million
|Hickenlooper
|Las Bodegas: Art + Research + Workforce Development
|Latino Cultural Arts Center
|Denver, CO
|$2.5 million
|Mile High United Way United for Families Initiative
|Mile High United Way
|Denver, CO
|$1.5 million
|Hickenlooper
|Creating a Housing and Services Hub for Youth and Young Adults Experiencing Homelessness: Renovation and Expansion of The Source
|TGTHR
|Boulder, CO
|$2 million
|Hickenlooper
|The Village on San Juan
|CASA of the 7th Judicial District
|Montrose, CO
|$2.5 million
|Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Rodeo Drive Multi-Family Housing Development
|Ute Mountain Ute Tribe
|Cortez, CO
|$2.5 million
|Hickenlooper
|Wapiti Commons- An Affordable Homeownership Development by Habitat for Humanity RFV
|Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley
|Rifle, CO
|$1.2 million
|Hickenlooper
|West End Housing & Blight Remediation Project
|West End Economic Development Corporation
|Montrose and San Miguel Counties
|$900,000
|Hickenlooper
|YWCA Pueblo Childcare Center Development
|YWCA Pueblo
|Pueblo, CO
|$1.5 million
|Hickenlooper
|Peterson Space Force Base (PSFB) North Gate Access and Safety improvements
|Colorado Department of Transportation
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$500,000
|Hickenlooper
|Transfort Maintenance Facility Major Upgrades and Repairs
|City of Fort Collins, Transfort in collaboration with CASTA
|Fort Collins, CO
|$1.5 million
|Hickenlooper
|Denver Sheriff Department Housing Navigation Program
|Denver Mayors Office
|Denver, CO
|$750,000
|Hickenlooper
|Denver’s Community-Based Violence Intervention Program
|Denver Mayors Office
|Denver, CO
|$799,000
|Hickenlooper
|Night Moves Youth Violence Program
|City and County of Denver
|Denver, CO
|$350,000
|Hickenlooper
|Solidified Natural Gas: Methane Emission Capture and Conversion
|Colorado School of Mines
|Golden, CO
|$1.15 million
|Hickenlooper
|Access to Justice Initiatives for Rural Colorado
|Colorado Access to Justice Commission
|Statewide
|$627,000
|Hickenlooper
|Rio Blanco County Law Enforcement Training Center
|Rio Blanco County
|Meeker, CO
|$350,000
|Hickenlooper
|Pueblo PD FARO 3D Scanner
|CIty of Pueblo
|Pueblo, CO
|$86,000
|Hickenlooper
|Denver District Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Unit Project
|Denver Mayor’s Office
|Denver, CO
|$178,000
|Hickenlooper
|Substance Use Navigator (SUN) at the AID Diversion Center
|Denver Mayor’s Office
|Denver, CO
|$187,000
|Hickenlooper
|Denver Sheriff Department Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Expansion Program
|Denver Mayor’s Office
|Denver, CO
|$1.65 million
|Hickenlooper
|Rapid DNA Instrument
|City of Thornton
|Thornton, CO
|$171,000
|Hickenlooper
|Faro 3D crime and accident scene scanner
|City of Thornton
|Thornton, CO
|$102,000
|Hickenlooper
|The Rifle Police Department In-Car and Body-Worn Camera Project
|City of Rifle
|Rifle, CO
|$317,000
|Hickenlooper
|Black Economic Opportunity
|AYA Foundation
|Denver, CO
…