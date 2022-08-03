Widgetized Section

Bennet includes nearly $3 million for local behavioral health facility in spending bill

By
August 3, 2022, 12:11 pm

The office of Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet recently issued the following press release on the $82 million in congressionally directed spending (CDS) that he helped secure in the Senate version of the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations bills for 62 Colorado projects, including $2.7 million for a new 28-bed inpatient Vail Health Behavioral Health Facility in Edwards.

“The psychiatric facility for adolescents and adults will be the only inpatient facility between Denver and Grand Junction and it will provide care for patients from the surrounding rural communities and from across Colorado, addressing a critical gap in behavioral health beds across the state,” according to Bennet’s office. Here’s the rest of the release:

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced that he secured nearly $82 million for 62 Colorado projects through the congressionally directed spending (CDS) process. In total, $92 million in funding for Colorado projects was included in the various appropriations bills. 

“These projects and priorities are direct reflections of the conversations I’ve had with Coloradans about the biggest challenges that face our state,” said Bennet. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass final legislation that responds to the needs of our communities.”

Bennet also worked to include federal funding for priorities across the state in the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) appropriations bills, including the Arkansas Valley Conduit, the Amache National Historic Site, and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). A list of additional priorities included in the FY23 appropriations bills is available HERE.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bills by the end of the year either individually or as a combined package.

Bennet-secured Colorado projects in FY23 Senate appropriations bills

PROJECT TITLERECIPIENTLOCATIONAMOUNTOTHER MEMBERS
Colorado State Forest Service for Creating Resilient Forests in ColoradoColorado State Forest ServiceStatewide$3.464 million
Town of La Jara for Wastewater Sewer Lagoon Rehab ProjectTown of La JaraLa Jara, CO$600,000
Town of Naturita for  Wastewater Treatment Plant Lagoon Upgrade and Collection SystemTown of NaturitaNaturita, CO$1.25 millionHickenlooper
City of Delta for North Delta Waterline ReplacementCity of DeltaDelta County$380,000Hickenlooper
Beulah Water Works District for Raw Water StorageBeulah Water Works DistrictBeulah, CO$380,000Hickenlooper
Town of De Beque for Wastewater Treatment PlanTown of De Beque De Beque, CO$1.246 million Hickenlooper 
Career Pathways Program for Essential Frontline Healthcare Workers in ColoradoBanner Health FoundationLarimer, Logan, Morgan and Weld Counties$717,000Hickenlooper
Building Apprenticeship Pathways in Education and Health CareCareerWiseStatewide$1.5 millionHickenlooper
Using Simulation in a Rural Community College Nursing ProgramMorgan Community CollegeFort Morgan, CO$274,000Hickenlooper
Inner City Health Center Expansion Phases 2 & 3Inner City Health CenterInner City Health Center$2.820 millionHickenlooper
Substance Abuse Treatment FacilityLa Plata CountyLa Plata County$1.825 millionHickenlooper
New Doors to HealthMarillac HealthClifton, CO$2.500 millionHickenlooper
Post COVID and Viral Respiratory Illnesses CenterNational Jewish Health Denver, CO$6.075 million
Nursing Workforce Education Degree ProgramFort Lewis CollegeDurango, CO$1.3 million Hickenlooper
Inpatient Behavioral Health Facility in Rural Colorado CommunityVail Health Edwards, CO$2.705 millionHickenlooper
U.S. Air Force Academy Cemetery ExpansionU.S. Air Force AcademyUSAFA$3.4 millionHickenlooper
Monte Vista Emergency Disaster ResourcesCity of Monte VistaMonte Vista, CO$828,000Hickenlooper
Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center RelocationJefferson County Sheriff’s OfficeGolden, CO$480,000
Chaffee County North-End Public Safety ComplexChaffee County GovernmentBuena Vista, CO$1 millionHickenlooper
Affordable Housing Modular FactoryCity of Boulder Department of Housing & Human ServicesBoulder, CO$506,000Hickenlooper
Archway Communities Park Hill Campus RehabilitationArchway Housing & ServicesDenver, CO$3 millionHickenlooper
Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado Truck PackageCare and Share Food Bank for Southern ColoradoStatewide$1.05 million
Child Advocacy Center for the Pikes Peak Region Co-Location Capital CampaignChildren’s Advocacy Center for the Pikes Peak Region (DBA Safe Passage)Colorado Springs, CO$360,000
Cleo Parker Campus ExpansionCleo Parker Robinson DanceDenver, CO$1 million
Clifton Community Campus Early Childhood Education Training CenterMesa CountyClifton, CO$2.5 millionHickenlooper
Dr. Felix Gilbert King’s Crossing Affordable HousingRestoration Christian MinistriesAurora, CO$3 million
I-70 Remnant Parcels for Community RestorationHabitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, IncDenver, CO$1.55 millionHickenlooper
Las Bodegas: Art + Research + Workforce DevelopmentLatino Cultural Arts CenterDenver, CO$2.5 million 
Mile High United Way United for Families InitiativeMile High United WayDenver, CO$1.5 millionHickenlooper
Creating a Housing and Services Hub for Youth and Young Adults Experiencing Homelessness: Renovation and Expansion of The SourceTGTHRBoulder, CO$2 millionHickenlooper
The Village on San JuanCASA of the 7th Judicial DistrictMontrose, CO$2.5 million
Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Rodeo Drive Multi-Family Housing DevelopmentUte Mountain Ute TribeCortez, CO$2.5 millionHickenlooper
Wapiti Commons- An Affordable Homeownership Development by Habitat for Humanity RFVHabitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork ValleyRifle, CO$1.2 millionHickenlooper
West End Housing & Blight Remediation ProjectWest End Economic Development CorporationMontrose and San Miguel Counties$900,000Hickenlooper
YWCA Pueblo Childcare Center DevelopmentYWCA PuebloPueblo, CO$1.5 millionHickenlooper
Peterson Space Force Base (PSFB) North Gate Access and Safety improvementsColorado Department of TransportationColorado Springs, CO$500,000Hickenlooper
Transfort Maintenance Facility Major Upgrades and RepairsCity of Fort Collins, Transfort in collaboration with CASTAFort Collins, CO$1.5 millionHickenlooper
Denver Sheriff Department Housing Navigation ProgramDenver Mayors OfficeDenver, CO$750,000Hickenlooper
Denver’s Community-Based Violence Intervention ProgramDenver Mayors OfficeDenver, CO$799,000Hickenlooper
Night Moves Youth Violence ProgramCity and County of DenverDenver, CO$350,000Hickenlooper
Solidified Natural Gas: Methane Emission Capture and ConversionColorado School of MinesGolden, CO$1.15 millionHickenlooper
Access to Justice Initiatives for Rural ColoradoColorado Access to Justice CommissionStatewide$627,000Hickenlooper
Rio Blanco County Law Enforcement Training CenterRio Blanco CountyMeeker, CO$350,000Hickenlooper
Pueblo PD FARO 3D ScannerCIty of PuebloPueblo, CO $86,000Hickenlooper
Denver District Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Unit ProjectDenver Mayor’s OfficeDenver, CO $178,000Hickenlooper
Substance Use Navigator (SUN) at the AID Diversion CenterDenver Mayor’s OfficeDenver, CO $187,000Hickenlooper
Denver Sheriff Department Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Expansion ProgramDenver Mayor’s Office
Denver, CO $1.65 millionHickenlooper
Rapid DNA InstrumentCity of ThorntonThornton, CO$171,000Hickenlooper
Faro 3D crime and accident scene scannerCity of ThorntonThornton, CO$102,000Hickenlooper
The Rifle Police Department In-Car and Body-Worn Camera ProjectCity of RifleRifle, CO$317,000Hickenlooper
Black Economic OpportunityAYA FoundationDenver, CO

