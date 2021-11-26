Beaver Creek now aiming to open on Monday

Snowmaking operations at Beaver Creek.

A Beaver Creek spokeswoman on Friday announced the resort is targeting Monday as its new opening day after delaying opening due to dry, warm conditions:

“While we’re a day past Thanksgiving, we’re still thankful for our mountain operations teams who have been working around the clock, and Mother Nature, who has cooperated to provide us cold temperatures and a dusting of snow! With the recent weather patterns and low temperatures, our snowmakers and mountain operations teams have been working tirelessly to prepare Beaver Creek for opening. We are happy to share that we are now targeting Monday, Nov. 29 for our 2021-22 season Opening Day! We look forward to welcoming you back to the mountain to kick off an awesome winter season.”

Beaver Creek’s original opening day was set for Wednesday, Nov. 24.

A blast of about five inches of new snow on Wednesday, plus much colder temperatures on Thanksgiving, gave all the local resorts a boost.

Vail opened up top to bottom skiing for the first time on Wednesday, although it’s still offering limited skiing off of Gondola One and Chair 4. Since its opening on Nov. 12, snow riders were required to download the mountain on Gondola One into Vail Village.

Forecasters say the state is in for another dry spell for the next week of so.

“Looking ahead, I see little or no chance for snow through about December 2nd, though temperatures will allow for some snowmaking at night,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Friday morning. “Starting around December 3rd, the weather might become more favorable for snow, but there is no specific storm to track that far into the future.”