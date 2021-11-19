Beaver Creek delays opening day

Vail Resorts on Friday issued the following press release on the indefinitely delayed opening of Beaver Creek (originally set for Wednesday, Nov. 24) due to warm, dry fall conditions:

Thanks to a couple of great weather windows, we’re excited to share that snowmaking is in progress! However, due to recent warm temperatures, we are delaying our opening day until we are able to finish making snow at the lowest elevations on the mountain. We are keeping our eyes on the forecast and will issue an update on our new target opening day soon.

Our operations teams are monitoring the weather minute-by-minute and our expert snowmakers will continue to make snow in our base area at every opportunity. Early-season conditions are not indicative of season-long snow conditions; we’re excited for a great winter ahead and remain dedicated to providing our guests with the best early-season experience possible.

For guests visiting during the vibrant Thanksgiving holiday, Beaver Creek Village will host the World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie competition on Nov. 24, the 41st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 26, and our village ice rink will be open daily from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. For guests looking to ski and snowboard during this period, Vail Mountain – just 10 minutes down the road from Beaver Creek – is open! Guests on the Epic Pass can also ski at Breckenridge and Keystone!

Further, Beaver Creek Village will welcome its newest restaurant concept, Citrea, showcasing an entirely new menu. Located in the heart of Beaver Creek Village alongside the ice rink, Citrea combines Colorado ingredients with modern culinary interpretations of Mediterranean cuisine.

For the most up-to-date resort information, visit https://www.beavercreek.com/. I also attached a snowmaking image here in case you need assets.