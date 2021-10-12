Ballots for Nov. 2 election mailed to all active, registered Eagle County voters on Oct. 8

Ballots were mailed to all active registered voters in Eagle County on Oct. 8 and should be arriving in mailboxes this week. Voters who do not receive a ballot by Oct. 15 are encouraged to verify their voter registration information at www.govotecolorado.gov or visit one of the Clerk & Recorder’s offices in Eagle, Avon, or El Jebel to pick up a ballot in person.

Voters may also request ballots be mailed by calling 970-328-8715; the deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is Oct. 25. After Oct. 25, ballots must be picked up at an Eagle County Voter Service and Polling Center in person by the voter.



Starting Oct. 25 Voter Service and Polling Centers will be open at the following locations:

Town of Avon Municipal Building, 100 Mikaela Way, Avon

Eagle County Government, 500 Broadway, Eagle

El Jebel Community Building, 0020 Eagle County Dr.

Available services include voter registration, changes to registrations, accessible voting, in-person voting, ballot drop boxes, and replacement ballots.



The centers will be open on the following dates:

Monday through Friday: Oct. 25 – Nov. 1

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: Oct 30

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Election Day: Nov 2

7 a.m. to 7 p.m

An additional Voter Service and Polling Center will be open at the Grand View Room on top of the Lionshead parking structure, 395 S. Frontage Rd W. in Vail, on the following dates:

Thursday: Oct. 28 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: Oct. 29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Oct. 30 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday: Nov. 1 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Election Day: Nov. 2 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

There are also 24-hour ballot drop boxes outside of Clerk & Recorder offices in Eagle, Avon, and El Jebel; outside of the Mountain Recreation Field House located at 450 Miller Ranch Road in Edwards, outside of the Town of Gypsum Municipal Building at 50 Lundgren Blvd, outside of the Town of Basalt Municipal Building located at 101 Midland Ave. in Basalt; and new this year, outside of the Town of Vail Municipal Building at 75 S. Frontage Rd. W.



Ballots must be received by the Clerk & Recorder no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day; postmarks do not count. Voters are encouraged to return ballots early if they have completed voting. Those who choose to return by mail should do so no later than Oct. 25 to ensure the ballot is received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 2. To return by mail, affix one Forever stamp or 58 cents postage.



Clerk & Recorder offices will be closed for non-election services, including motor vehicle services, on Election Day. Online motor vehicle services will still be available at mydmv.colorado.gov.



To check or update Colorado voter registration online, visit www.govotecolorado.gov. For more information, call the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder at 970-328-8715 or email elections@eaglecounty.us.