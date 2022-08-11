Baby goats, fly-fishing, whiskey highlight fall deals from Antlers at Vail

Antlers at Vail on Thursday issued the following press release on fall deals and events:

As the summer winds down and the cooler temps of fall bring comfortable climates for outdoor fun in the Colorado mountains, the Antlers at Vail hotel invites guests to help them celebrate their golden 50th anniversary with two deals to guarantee an awesome autumn experience complete with tasty spirits, adorable goats and fall fly-fishing adventures. A GOAT Happy Hour add-on is part of the fun of the Goats and Gold package, and the ever-popular Flights and Flies deal returns, combining guided fly-fishing with flights of Vail’s finest locally crafted spirits.

This fall the Antlers invites guests to revel in the hotel’s golden 50th anniversary in the glorious Colorado mountains, where the air is crisp, the leaves are turning … and happy hour is spent with real live baby goats! That’s right, GOAT Happy Hour is a Vail maaaahhst-do and the Antlers will cover transportation and happy hour tickets for guests who book the Goats and Gold package, August 14 – October 1, 2022. Snuggle up to and feed the darling, quirky baby goats while sipping on craft beers and delicious wines at Vail Stables’ beautiful beer garden overlooking Vail Mountain, with live music from 3-5 p.m. Social animals, goats are happiest in their herd and during interaction with people, so the Antlers suggests making the goats happy, making the family happy – and finding the inner “kid” within on this fun fall excursion that everyone will love. The Goats and Gold stay-and-play package is offered to guests staying at least two nights, starting from $750 (excluding lodging tax) for two people in a one-bedroom suite.

Guests asked for the return of Flights & Flies, considered the perfect catch of a Colorado fall deal for enjoying a day of guided fly-fishing in Vail Valley’s remarkable waters with Gore Creek Fishermenas well as a trip to the 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirit Company, Vail’s award-winning craft distillery and tasting room genuinely steeped in the Army infantry division’s uniquely Colorado past. The Flights & Flies package runs September 1 through November 15, and is priced from $1,259 (excluding lodging tax) for two nights in a one-bedroom condo, guided half-day Gore Creek Fisherman fly-fishing wade trip for two with gear, two vouchers to 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. and two Vail buffs.

Both the Goat Happy Hour and the Flights and Flies are subject to blackout dates and restrictions and must be booked directly through the Antlers on the antlersvail.com website or by calling Antlers reservations at 888.268.5377. And as always, Antlers at Vail charges NO resort fees.

Celebrating 50 years of amenity-packed mountain getaways for guests who are treated like family, the Antlers at Vail offers roomy Vail Valley Platinum-rated condominiums ranging from studios to 4-bedrooms, and including the family-favorite one-bedroom-plus-bunkroom. Enjoy a year-round heated pool and hot tubs and convenient walking distance to fabulous shopping, restaurants, the gondola and trails, making Antlers at Vail this mountain town’s G.O.A.T. lodging. Renowned for its remarkable list of complimentary amenities the Antlers at Vail is the ideal home base for a Vail Valley vacation.