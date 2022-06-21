Athletic Club at The Westin hosting One Love Yoga

The Athletic Club at The Westin in Avon on Tuesday issued the following press release on One Love Yoga:

Join The Athletic Club at The Westin for another round of One Love Yoga, the popular outdoor yoga class led by Westin instructor Moonstone with DJ Weez from KZYR spinning reggae beats on Thursday, June 30th at 5 p.m.

Held outside on The Westin Riverfront’s Event Lawn overlooking Beaver Creek and the Eagle River, enjoy fresh air, sunshine & relaxing reggae beats as Moonstone leads this uplifting, 60-minute vinyasa flow class. Open to the community and all-levels, yogis are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and sunscreen.

​Advance registration is highly recommended. To sign up, please call 970-790-2051 or book online at https://www.spaanjali.com/events.

The Athletic Club at The Westin recently completed a major renovation with the addition of an extensive line of TechnoGym strength and cardio equipment. The Athletic Club offers 50+ group exercise classes each week along with the Studio M: Mikaela Shiffrin Performance Studio, a workout space inspired by Shiffrin. The Vail Daily honored the Athletic Club in the 2021 “Best of Vail Valley Awards,” including Best Pilates Studio and Best Spa.

For more information, please visit www.athleticclubwestin.com.