Arapahoe Basin to open on Sunday

Even though snowstorm forecasts for Colorado’s northern and central mountains have been downgraded, Arapahoe Basin on Friday announced it will open for the 2022-23 ski season on Sunday:

Arapahoe Basin opens on Sunday.

“The time has come,” Arapahoe Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth wrote Friday. “We will open for the season Sunday, October 23 with Black Mountain Express and High Noon. The Snowmakers and Cat Drivers have done a tremendous job and the forecast for the coming week looks outstanding. Getting open brings a big smile to my face.”

Loveland Ski Area, which typically opens early, will not be joining A-Basin this weekend.

“There are a lot of rumors out there about Opening Day,” Loveland reported Friday. “Loveland Ski Area will not be opening this weekend. We’re still blowing snow up on Catwalk and Mambo. The snowmaking team did move a few guns to the lower section of the mountain on Homerun and started making snow. The forecast for this week is all over the place. We’ve seen forecasts everywhere from 2 inches to 1 foot. The temps will be dropping and we hope to make snow around the clock. We’ll be sure to update you on how the weekend snowmaking went on Monday. Have a great weekend!”

Opensnow.com is reporting the storm coming on Sunday will not be as strong as originally forecast: “Following dry and windy weather on Friday and Saturday, we are still expecting a snowstorm from Sunday into Monday. However, the latest forecast data shows a change, with some of the storm’s energy tracking south of Colorado, and the result will be less snow for some areas. No matter, Sunday will still be a stormy day with bursts of snow, strong winds, and tricky travel at times.”

Vail is scheduled to open on Friday, Nov. 11.