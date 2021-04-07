Eagle County Schools get boost from Forest Service’s Secure Rural Schools

“Schools in Eagle County rely on funds from the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) program every year to support their annual budget. These dollars are critical to support our students and provide reliable and consistent funding to Colorado’s mountain communities,” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “We were glad to secure a two-year extension for the program in 2019 to bring these resources to Eagle County and similarly-situated counties throughout the state, and will continue to be a champion for this program to ensure our Colorado communities have the resources they need.”



Congressman Neguse was successful in enacting a two-year extension for the Secure Rural Schools program in 2019. Earlier this year, he introduced legislation to reauthorize the program for an additional two years.



