Vail to resume public meetings on June 2 using new safety protocols

Public meetings will return to the Vail council chambers beginning Tuesday, June 2 when the Town Council convenes for its afternoon and evening meetings in the municipal building. Safety protocols have been established to keep participants socially distanced during the proceedings with opportunities for public comment to take place either in-person or virtually.

The town adopted a remote meeting policy on March 16 as a means of keeping the public safe while continuing its public business during the early stages of the COVID-19 public health crisis. Following enactment of revised public health orders from Eagle County on May 25, the Town Clerk’s Office has been working to prepare for the reopening of the chambers to Vail’s boards and commissions as well as members of the public on a limited basis.

The social protocols in place will ensure compliance with the Eagle County Public Health Orders and offers a meeting environment that will allow elected officials, boards and commission members and town staff to serve in a modified public capacity. The number of people allowed in chambers will be limited to town staff and presenters on agenda items. To maintain social distancing, members of the public will be escorted into the chambers one at a time to comment during citizen participation or during public hearings and will be required to exit the chambers upon completion of presenting public comment. Face coverings will be required for in-person participants.

Opportunities to offer live public comment in a virtual format will be available by accessing the town’s website at https://www.vailgov.com/town-council; register before the start of the meeting using this link to join the zoom platform. Additional public comment opportunities are available by emailing the Town Council in advance at publicinputtowncouncil@vailgov.com by noon on the meeting day.

In addition to the Town Council meetings, the modified public protocols will be enacted for regularly scheduled meetings of the Planning and Environmental Commission, Design Review Board and others. To access public meeting agendas, visit the town’s website at www.vailgov.com/agendas.

These meetings are livestreamed by High Five Access Media at www.highfivemedia.org/ and are archived for additional viewing.

For more information about the public meeting protocols, contact Vail Town Clerk Tammy Nagel at tnagel@vailgov.com or 970-479-2136.