Vail Rec District unveils two new mountain bike town series races for summer of 2022

The Vail Recreation District on Tuesday issued the following press release on its annual mountain bike town race series, which this summer includes two new races:

Mountain bike racing season is right around the corner! Join the Vail Recreation District for the 2022 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series starting in May. We will feature two NEW races for 2022: the adults-only, single-stage Son of Middle Creek Enduro race debuts on July 6, and the Vail Grind on Aug. 31 returns to Vail Mountain for the first time since 2015. Sign up now and get ready for another great season of racing!

A special prize will be awarded to the racer who has the fastest combined time for the Son of Middle Creek Enduro and the uphill-only Davos Dash on June 22.

Before the town series gets underway, get your bike skills in gear with the Short Track Race Series, which kicks off in Edwards on Wed, April 27. Online registration is now open for short track races. No points or prizes – just an active way to get in shape after the winter! Races will take place on a short, dirt loop and racers have 20 minutes to ride as many laps as possible in that time. Youth races will be five and 10 minutes in length.

Starting in May, the 2022 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series will be back for a 39th year to offer challenging and exciting racing to mountain bikers of all ages and experience levels. This summer, over 1,200 riders will compete for over $30,000 in prizes and priceless bragging rights. Whether competing in an individual race or signing up for the entire series, racers and teams have the chance to win awesome prizes and personal glory!

There will be after-parties following each short track and town race where we’ll celebrate with a raffle – and adult participants will get free beer!

The Youth Mountain Bike Race Series, presented by Yeti’s Grind, showcases younger riders ages eight to 17. Youth riders are invited to participate in every race in the town series, with the exception of the Son of Middle Creek Enduro race on July 6, which is limited to adults only (junior elite riders are also welcome). The Minturn Mini Kids Race on May 25 is for kids only and lets young riders have the spotlight!

The following are the dates and locations of the 2022 Short Track Series and Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series. Details for individual events can be found at www.vailrec.com, and registration is available at www.vailrec.com/register.

Short Track Race Series

Youth races start at 4:45 p.m. and adult races start at 5:45 p.m.

April 27: Short Track Race #1 – Miller Ranch Open Space, Edwards

May 4: Short Track Race #2 – Eagle County Fairgrounds, Town of Eagle

May 11: Short Track Race #3 – Maloit Park, Town of Minturn

Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series

Youth races start at 4:45 p.m. and adult races start between 5-6 p.m.

May 25: Minturn Mini (kids only) – Town of Minturn

June 1: Eagle Ranch Classic – Town of Eagle

June 22: Davos Dash – Town of Vail

July 6: Son of Middle Creek Enduro (adults and junior elites only) – Town of Vail

July 20: Beaver Creek Blast – Beaver Creek Resort

Aug. 3: Camp Hale Hup – between Red Cliff and Leadville

Aug. 17: Berry Creek Bash – Edwards

Aug. 31: Vail Grind – Vail Mountain

Short Track Race Series pricing:

Youth – $6/race preregistered, $8/day-of registration

Adults – $16/race preregistered, $22/day-of registration

Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series pricing:

Youth – $15/race preregistered, $20/day-of registration; $80/series

Adults – $29/race preregistered, $40/day-of registration; $175/series until May 25, $185 after May 25.

To register for all races, go online to vailrec.com/register.

For more information, call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

The VRD is an equal opportunity service provider and operates under special permission from the White River National Forest and Bureau of Land Management.

The VRD’s Mountain Bike Race Series is brought to you by title sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law and presenting sponsor Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsor Yeti’s Grind. Thanks to our additional sponsors Town of Eagle, The Steadman Clinic, Central Rockies Mortgage, Vail Health, Elevated Dental, Altitude Bar & Grill, 808 Distillery, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Town of Minturn, New Belgium Brewing, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, Vail Honeywagon, West Vail Liquor Mart, YETI, Skratch Labs, Honey Stinger and Maxxis Tires.

New sponsors are always being sought for the mountain bike series! To become a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.