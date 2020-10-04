Report: Colorado Court of Appeals affirms dismissal of negligence suit in Conlin case

Colorado Politics on Friday reported that a Colorado Court of Appeals panel last week “affirmed the dismissal of a negligence lawsuit against Vail Resorts” for the death of Eagle’s Taft Conlin in an avalanche on Vail Mountain in January of 2012.

Conlin was 13 at the time of the accident in Prima Cornice.

Here’s an excerpt from the Colorado Politics story:

“Due to the potential for danger that day, the Vail Corporation closed the upper gate to the Prima Cornice Trail, while leaving a lower gate open due to its perceived safety.

“Conlin and a friend entered through the lower gate but headed up the trail and over the ridge top, rather than skiing down, when he encountered the avalanche.

“Louise H. Ingalls and Stephen E. Conlin, Taft’s parents, sued Vail for wrongful death and negligence, alleging the resort company failed to properly notify skiers that the area between the upper and lower gates was off limits.”

To read the full article, go to Colorado Politics.