Polis urges more Coloradans to get vaccinated as COVID-19 Delta variant surges

The office of Gov. Jared Polis on Monday provided the following press release updating the surging Delta variant of COVID-19 in Colorado:

Today, Governor Jared Polis provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s efforts to get more Coloradans vaccinated. Governor Polis was joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist.

Gov. Jared Polis

“Colorado, like the rest of the country, is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant. We can meet this challenge by getting more people to get vaccinated,” said Governor Polis. “The pandemic we face today is largely a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Those who have yet to get this lifesaving, safe vaccine remain completely unprotected from the Delta variant, leading to completely preventable hospitalizations and deaths. Containing and ultimately ending the pandemic is possible if as many people as possible roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine.”

To slow the spread of the delta variant, Governor Polis announced a new policy last week requiring Colorado state employees to conduct COVID testing twice per week, unless they can attest and verify that they are fully vaccinated. Governor Polis encourages more employers throughout the state to adopt a similar policy in order to stop the spread of the delta variant and encourage more Coloradans to get vaccinated. The policy will take effect September 20th. More information about the state employee policy can be found here.

Governor Polis also provided an update on the Colorado Comeback Gift Card program, where Coloradans who get vaccinated at participating vaccination sites can receive a $100 Walmart gift card.

Additional information about the new vaccine incentive programs, including a list of the participating vaccine clinics for the Walmart gift cards, can be found at cocomebackcash.com.

Governor Polis also announced the new myVaccine feature on the myColorado app. Coloradans with a state-issued ID can access their COVID-19 immunization records securely and conveniently via the myColorado app. This new functionality within the myColorado app produces a digital version of the CDC vaccination card and is also an easy way for Coloradans who have lost their vaccination card to retrieve a replacement record. A retrieved vaccination record is only visible to the myColorado user who downloaded it, and the data is not shared with anyone else in the retrieval process.

For more information on where to get the vaccine, please visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine