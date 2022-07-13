Police seek public help in case of Commerce City woman whose body was found in East Vail

The Vail Police Department on Wednesday issued the following press release seeking public help in the case of a Commerce City woman whose body was found in Gore Creek in East Vail on Saturday, July 9:

Update: Vail Police have identified the body recovered from Gore Creek on Saturday, July 9, as Kendra Hull, 40, from Commerce City. Her body was discovered in the creek near the I-70 park-n-ride interchange at exit 180 in East Vail at approximately 8:24 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives are seeking any information from the public who may have seen or made contact with Hull between 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, and the morning of Saturday, July 9, when her body was discovered.

She may have been walking along the recreation path that runs parallel to Gore Creek near the park-n-ride lot in East Vail. She was wearing a red shirt, dark blue jeans and black hiking shoes. She may have also been in or near a red 2001 Ford F-150, which was parked on the North Frontage Road near the 180 interchange on-ramp.

If anyone observed her walking or near the vehicle, or you have additional information related to this incident, contact lcrawford@vailgov.com at 970-479-2201.