Milling work to begin on US Highway 6 between Avon, Dowd Junction

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) on Tuesday issued the following press release regarding milling and paving operations on US Highway 6 between Avon and Dowd Junction:

The Colorado Department of Transportation, in collaboration with United Companies, will begin milling operations this Thursday, June 24, as part of the resurfacing project currently underway on US Highway 6 from Avon to Dowd Junction.

Paving operations will begin June 28, with both expected to be completed by the end of July. Potential road closures on US 6 are expected and will take place at various locations between Mile Points 170 to 175. Work on the project is expected to be completed in Fall 2021.

Milling operations will begin on US 6 on Thursday, June 24, from MP 170.05 through MP 174.5 at the Avon/Beaver Creek roundabout. This work is expected to be complete on July 22. Significant traffic impacts at the Avon/Beaver Creek roundabout are expected, detours through Eagle Vail at Stone Creek and Eagle Rd are heavily suggested. Paving operations will begin June 28 and will be completed in late July.

Road closures will begin on Stonebridge Road on US 6 at MP 171.13 on Monday, June 28. As the project progresses, additional road closures on the Eagle-Vail Road at MP 171.5, Stone Creek Road at MP 172.15, and Eagle Road at MP 172.55 are expecteds. Night closures are anticipated on the I-70 eastbound on ramp at US 6 MP 172.66 and on I-70 at MP 169, as well as night closures on the I-70 off ramp on US 6 at MP 174.86 and on I-70 at MP 171.

Traffic Impacts:

Significant traffic impacts at Avon/Beaver Creek roundabout. It is highly suggested that traffic detour through Eagle Vail at Stone Creek and Eagle Rd.

Potential US 6 Closures

Stonebridge Road at MP 171.13

Stone Creek Road at MP 172.15

Eagle-Vail Road at MP 172.55

Potential I-70 Nighttime Closures

I-70 eastbound on ramp at US 6 MP 172.66

I-70 off ramp on US 6 at MP 174.86

I-70 at MP 171

I-70 at MP 169

Resurfacing operations will take place Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Speeds will be reduced to 35 mph in work zones. Traffic control and temporary signals will be operating 24/7 with one lane closures at project work zones. Wide load restrictions of 11 ft. will be in effect. Motorists are urged to use caution and watch for heavy equipment. At times, through lanes and turn lanes may be temporarily closed to traffic causing brief travel delays. Any temporary closures are to ensure the safety of the workers and the traveling public.

Project & Travel Info

For additional information about this project:

Call the project information line at (970) 515-3670

Email the project team at us6resurface@gmail.com

Visit the project website at: https://www.codot.gov/projects/us6-resurfacing-avon-dowd-jct

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts

See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html

Connect with us on social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot



