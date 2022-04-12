GOP Sen. Coram qualifies for primary ballot to take on ‘juvenile antics’ of U.S. Rep. Boebert

The campaign for state Sen. Don Coram on Tuesday issued the following press release confirming the Montrose Republican’s successful petitioning onto the June 28 primary ballot to take on incumbent but controversial Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who currently represents the majority of Eagle County.

After redistricting, the 3rd Congressional District will only include the southwestern corner of Eagle County, mostly in the Roaring Fork River Valley near Aspen. A second Republican, Marina Zimmerman, pulled out of the race on Monday. Three Democrats are still in the general election race for the district that leans 9 percentage points Republican. Here’s Coram’s press release:

Montrose, CO – On March 15, the Coram for Colorado Campaign submitted nearly 2,000 Republican signatures to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. Today, 1,563 were validated. As a result, Senator Don Coram is now officially placed on the June Republican Primary ballot as a Republican candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District.

Don Coram

“This has been a true grassroots campaign. I am thankful for the great folks who signed my petitions and especially grateful to the extraordinary supporters who made this happen,” said Coram.

On the campaign trail, Senator Coram has been critical of his opponent Lauren Boebert and her lack of results for the 3rd District, her embarrassing juvenile antics on the national stage, and her desire to be a right-wing celebrity pundit rather than a representative of the people she is paid to represent. To distract from her own record and ethical problems, Lauren Boebert and her supporters have pushed a narrative against Senator Coram filled with lies. As many voters have witnessed, dishonesty is business as usual for Boebert.

Coram added, “I look forward to setting the record straight on the lies Lauren Boebert and her supporters have peddled. I will make the case to primary voters as to why I am the most qualified candidate to represent them and their families. Enough is enough! Let’s make Lauren’s first term in Congress her last.”

Senator Don Coram is a native of Montrose, Colorado and has served at the State Legislature in both the House and Senate since 2011. He is known for building bipartisan coalitions, finding solutions for real issues, and delivering results for the people of rural Colorado – In Congress, he will do the same.

Find out more and join the campaign by visiting www.coramforcolorado.com.