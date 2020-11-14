Police seek help finding fugitive former Vail IT director Braden after he removes GPS monitor

Local police on Saturday issued the following press release seeking help locating former Vail information technology director Ron Braden, who cut off his GPS monitoring device to evade law enforcement and was out of bond facing numerous felony charges:

Ron Braden

Area law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive. On Friday, Nov. 13, Ronald James Braden, 55, cut off his court ordered GPS monitoring device to evade law enforcement. Twenty-four-hour GPS monitoring had been ordered by the court as a condition of Braden’s release on bond from the Eagle County Detention Facility on Aug. 27 following his arrest on July 4.



Braden’s GPS device sent a tamper alert at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 13 and then stopped tracking. Braden’s two vehicles were found left in separate locations in Edwards and Avon. One vehicle was located at the Avon Walmart at about 1:30 p.m. Braden is seen on security video being picked up from the Walmart parking lot in a late model silver Toyota 4Runner with factory roof racks and stickers on the back window.



Information gathered and GPS data from Braden’s cell phone indicate he may still be in Eagle County.

Braden is the former Information Technology director for the Town of Vail who was arrested and charged with multiple crimes including violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, embezzlement of public property, theft, official misconduct, forgery and assault on a peace officer. These charges resulted from an 18-month investigation in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for theft of public funds. Braden resigned from the town’s employment after his 2018 arrest for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Braden’s most recent arrest occurred on the morning of July 4 near Minturn when he was contacted by Vail officers with an arrest warrant. Braden resisted arrest and two of the three officers were injured. During the arrest, Braden attempted to get back into his vehicle in which a loaded AR-15 rifle was later recovered. Because he is a previous offender, Braden is prohibited from possessing a firearm. During the struggle Braden attempted to disarm one of the officers.

Braden is not known to be a threat to the general public, but please exercise caution if you encounter him. He has made threats toward the Town of Vail police and law enforcement in general. Please report any contact or sightings of him to the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 970 479 2201, or by calling 911.