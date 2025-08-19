Wildfire resources sent to Derby Fire 15 miles north of Dotsero in Eagle County

The U.S. Forest Service on Monday issued the following press release on the Derby Fire in Eagle County:

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. – Fire resources are working the Derby Fire about 15 miles north of Dotsero in remote, rugged terrain on the White River National Forest today. The fire is currently estimated at 25 acres and growing.

The small lightning-ignited fire was detected on a steep cliff above the East Fork of Red Dirt Creek late yesterday morning, and four smoke jumpers responded. A medium helicopter aided them most of today. When fire activity picked up from burning debris rolling down the steep terrain this afternoon, an additional four heavy helicopters, one type 3 helicopter and Air Attack fixed wing arrived.

A type 3 incident commander will assume command of the fire tonight. Firefighters are assessing options in this remote area with substantial fuel. The fire is close to the Flat Tops Wilderness and there are no immediate threats to structures.

The White River National Forest remains under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, meaning no fires are allowed on National Forest System lands. The fire order and specific restrictions are available under “alerts” at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r02/whiteriver.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit (UCR) includes Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service firefighting resources that cover 5.8 million acres along the Interstate 70, Colorado River and Roaring Fork River corridors from the Continental Divide to the Utah state line. The UCR includes the White River National Forest and the BLM’s Colorado River Valley and Grand Junction field offices. The UCR cooperates with other federal and state agencies, local communities, and fire departments on a wide range of activities including fuels treatments, fire prevention, and suppression.

COMUNICADO DE PRENSA

18 de agosto de 2025; 5 p.m.

Contacto con los medios: Iris Salamanca, Oficial de Asuntos Públicos, 970 505-0649

Recursos trabajando en el incendio de Derby a 15 millas al norte de Dotsero

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. – Hoy los recursos de incendios están trabajando en el incendio Derby a unas 15 millas al norte de Dotsero en un terreno remoto y escarpado en el Bosque Nacional White River. El incendio se estima actualmente en 25 acres y sigue creciendo.

El pequeño incendio provocado por un rayo se detectó en un acantilado empinado sobre la bifurcación oeste de Red Dirt Creek a última hora de la mañana de ayer, y cuatro bombero paracaidista respondieron. Un helicóptero mediano los ayudó la mayor parte del día. Cuando la actividad del fuego se recuperó de los escombros en llamas que rodaban por el terreno empinado esta tarde, llegaron cuatro helicópteros pesados adicionales, 1 helicóptero tipo 3 y un Ataque Aéreo.

Un comandante de incidentes tipo 3 asumirá el mando del incendio esta noche. Los bomberos están evaluando opciones en esta área remota con combustible sustancial. El incendio está cerca de Flat Tops Wilderness y no hay amenazas inmediatas para las estructuras.

El Bosque Nacional White River permanece bajo restricciones de incendios de Etapa 2, lo que significa que no se permiten incendios en tierras del Sistema Forestal Nacional. La orden de incendio y las restricciones específicas están disponibles en “alertas” en https://www.fs.usda.gov/r02/whiteriver.