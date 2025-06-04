What to see, do and cheer for this week at 2025 GoPro Mountain Games

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on the GoPro Mountain Games that kick off Thursday:

The GoPro Mountain Games return to Vail, Colorado this week, June 5–8, transforming the iconic mountain town into the ultimate celebration of adventure sports, art, music, and mountain culture. Whether you’re a weekend warrior, an outdoor enthusiast, or you just love a good time in the high country, there’s plenty for spectators to enjoy – and most of it is free!

Top Tips for Spectators

Download the App: Planning your ideal GoPro Mountain Games experience just got easier. The first-ever official Mountain Games app helps you navigate the excitement, create custom schedules, and stay informed in real-time. Download it now in all app stores!

Planning your ideal GoPro Mountain Games experience just got easier. The first-ever official Mountain Games app helps you navigate the excitement, create custom schedules, and stay informed in real-time. Download it now in all app stores! Pack Smart: Bring sunscreen, refillable water bottles (hydration stations are available), and comfy shoes—this is a walking-friendly festival!

Bring sunscreen, refillable water bottles (hydration stations are available), and comfy shoes—this is a walking-friendly festival! Go Early: Catch the best light, smaller crowds, and athlete warmups in the morning hours.

Catch the best light, smaller crowds, and athlete warmups in the morning hours. Stay Late: Evenings heat up with concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Evenings heat up with concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Getting There: New this summer, the Town of Vail is charging for parking in the Vail Village, Lionshead, and Red Sandstone structures, with free in-town shuttles running throughout the weekend. Arrive early for the best access and views.

What’s Free (and Totally Worth It)

NEW Dog Agility Events: See elite canine athletes take on new agility courses and crowd-favorite DockDogs events in a high-energy, tail-wagging showcase.

See elite canine athletes take on new agility courses and crowd-favorite DockDogs events in a high-energy, tail-wagging showcase. Climbing Competitions: Watch the Mountain Games debut of Olympic-style speed climbing, along with bouldering and citizen competitions, at one of the most iconic climbing walls in the country, right in the heart of Vail Village.

Watch the Mountain Games debut of Olympic-style speed climbing, along with bouldering and citizen competitions, at one of the most iconic climbing walls in the country, right in the heart of Vail Village. Gear Town: Stroll through BFGoodrich Gear Town to see the latest outdoor equipment and tech.

Stroll through BFGoodrich Gear Town to see the latest outdoor equipment and tech. Adventure Sports in Action: Cheer on pro and amateur athletes in kayaking, trail running, mountain biking, slacklining, fly fishing, and more across Vail’s stunning landscape.

Cheer on pro and amateur athletes in kayaking, trail running, mountain biking, slacklining, fly fishing, and more across Vail’s stunning landscape. CoLab Stage: The CoLab creator stage in Solaris Plaza showcases programming like the daily Mountain Game(s) Show, live music, art, athlete integrations, dogs, and panel discussions. Fans can meet top athletes, creators, and influencers from the outdoor world. Don’t miss the chance to connect, learn, and get inspired—check out the daily lineup!

The CoLab creator stage in Solaris Plaza showcases programming like the daily Mountain Game(s) Show, live music, art, athlete integrations, dogs, and panel discussions. Fans can meet top athletes, creators, and influencers from the outdoor world. Don’t miss the chance to connect, learn, and get inspired—check out the daily lineup! And More: Your favorite vendors are throwing down some MAJOR giveaways throughout the weekend, along with more fun and free activities. Check out the daily schedule of free things to do at this year’s games at mountaingames.com/venues/free-things.

Kid-Friendly Activities

The GoPro Mountain Games aren’t just for elite athletes—they’re a playground for kids of all ages! With free and low-cost events designed just for younger adventurers, something exciting is around every corner for families looking to play, explore, and connect in the mountains:

Kids Climbing Wall (FREE): Located in Golden Peak, this kid-friendly climbing wall is the perfect place for young adventurers to scale new heights in a safe, supportive setting.

Located in Golden Peak, this kid-friendly climbing wall is the perfect place for young adventurers to scale new heights in a safe, supportive setting. Kids SUP/Kayak Pool (FREE): Don’t miss out on this awesome chance to get your kids splashing and laughing on the water! Bring them to The Hangout at Golden Peak for their first SUP or kayak adventure. It’s a fantastic way to test their balance, have fun, and make unforgettable memories!

Don’t miss out on this awesome chance to get your kids splashing and laughing on the water! Bring them to The Hangout at Golden Peak for their first SUP or kayak adventure. It’s a fantastic way to test their balance, have fun, and make unforgettable memories! Nature Valley Mountain Mud Run: It’s muddy. It’s messy. And it’s pure fun! This wildly popular obstacle course lets kids ages 6+ dash, crawl, and splash their way to victory. Pre-registration is required at mountaingames.com.

It’s muddy. It’s messy. And it’s pure fun! This wildly popular obstacle course lets kids ages 6+ dash, crawl, and splash their way to victory. Pre-registration is required at mountaingames.com. Face Painting: Bring your little ones to meet face painting legend Abby Wren and transform into butterflies, superheroes, or mountain creatures this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the CoLab stage.

Bring your little ones to meet face painting legend Abby Wren and transform into butterflies, superheroes, or mountain creatures this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the CoLab stage. DockDogs + Meet-the-Athlete Dogs (FREE): Cheer on the high-flying pups in DockDogs competitions, then meet the canine competitors and their handlers after the show for tail wags and photo ops.

Cheer on the high-flying pups in DockDogs competitions, then meet the canine competitors and their handlers after the show for tail wags and photo ops. Camp Coletrain (FREE): This hands-on music camp invites kids 12 and under to explore instruments like guitars, violins, mandolins, and ukuleles with guidance from professional instructors. Offered Friday through Sunday, Camp Coletrain is located along the Tivoli Lawn pathway between The Hangout at Golden Peak and Nature Valley Mountain Plaza.

Find a comprehensive list of kid-friendly events, activities, and competitions in our GoPro Mountain Games family-friendly guide.

2025 Mountains of Music Lineup

The 2025 GoPro Mountain Games will once again feature incredible live concerts throughout the event as part of the Mountains of Music concert series. Free daytime music sets will liven the vibe in BFGoodrich Gear Town (Vail Village) and The Bulleit Hangout (Golden Peak) daily from Thursday through Sunday.

Ticketed evening headliner concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater begin Thursday, June 5, with Grammy-nominated Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on their “Might Not Make It Home” tour and local favorites Bonfire Dub opening the evening. Tickets for all shows at The Amp are on sale now at mountaingames.com/music.

Thursday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with support from Bonfire Dub

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with support from Bonfire Dub Friday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. Molly Tuttle and The California Honeydrops with support from Band of Gringos

Molly Tuttle and The California Honeydrops with support from Band of Gringos Saturday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. Steel Pulse & Mike Posner with support from The Original Wailers

Athlete Registration

Want to be more than a spectator? Registration for the 2025 GoPro Mountains Games is still open for athletic competitions across multiple disciplines, with significant prize money at stake! The GoPro Mountain Games brings together some of the world’s most renowned professional athletes, along with amateur athletes, influencers, brand partners, artists, musicians, and outdoor enthusiasts, all in one place to create an epicenter of the mountain lifestyle.

Register at mountaingames.com/register.