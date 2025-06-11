Westin Riverfront drives sustainability forward with new Kia EV9s

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley, recently issued the following press release on its sustainability efforts:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley – Colorado’s first Silver LEED-certified hotel – is continuing its journey as a sustainability leader with the addition of two all-electric 2025 Kia EV9 SUVs to its guest shuttle fleet. This bold step underscores the resort’s commitment to eco-conscious hospitality while enhancing comfort and convenience for guests.

A recognized trailblazer in environmentally responsible travel, The Westin Riverfront is proud to pair this vehicle upgrade with an expanded suite of innovative green initiatives, reaffirming its pledge to sustainability across every touchpoint of the guest experience.



“We are thrilled to introduce our new Kia EV9 vehicles for guest transportation,” said Veronica Moretti, General Manager of The Westin Riverfront. “Our team is committed to finding meaningful, forward-thinking ways to minimize our environmental impact while elevating the guest experience.”

Empowering Greener Meetings

Through the Marriott Connect Responsibly program, the resort now offers meeting and event planners the opportunity to calculate the environmental footprint of their gatherings. With personalized Meeting Impact Reports, groups can measure their carbon and water use, identify sustainable practices implemented during the event, and offset their emissions with certified carbon credits.

Sustainable Spa Upgrades

Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront has embraced ocean-inspired sustainability with the installation of Net Effect carpet tiles made from 100% recycled yarn, including discarded commercial fishing nets. This eco-conscious flooring not only reduces waste but also aligns with the spa’s tranquil, nature-connected design ethos.

Reimagining & Reusing for a Purpose

As part of a recent property-wide refresh, The Westin Riverfront donated all previously used guest room furnishings to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley and Roaring Fork Valley. These items are now available at local ReStore locations, supporting the creation of affordable housing in nearby communities.

Art Meets Sustainability

Guests can now admire Royal Elk/Wapiti the Forest King, a majestic outdoor sculpture crafted from reclaimed steel by local artist Nicholas LoFaro. This striking installation symbolizes the resort’s fusion of art, nature, and environmental stewardship.

Additional Eco-Friendly Highlights Include:

Complete elimination of single-use plastic products

Filtered water stations on every floor

Actively Green Certification by Walking Mountains Science Center

Refillable LATHER bath amenities in all guest bathrooms

Two on-site Tesla charging stations

Saline-based filtration system for the outdoor pool and hot tubs, reducing chemical use by 90%

Award-Winning Accommodations & Amenities

The Westin Riverfront was named one of the “Top Resorts in the Mountain West” by Condé Nast Traveler in 2024 and one of the “Best Hotels in Vail” for 2025 by U.S. News & World Report. Each of the resort’s 230 luxurious mountain-modern residences features a gourmet kitchen, a spa-inspired five-piece bathroom, a cozy gas fireplace, and Westin’s signature Heavenly® Beds.

Located on the banks of the Eagle River with direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola, the resort offers over 23,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space – including the stunning 4,000-square-foot Riverside Ballroom.

Guests can also enjoy the award-winning Spa Anjali, a state-of-the-art Athletic Club with 50+ weekly classes, a year-round outdoor pool, three infinity hot tubs, and an inspired dining experience at Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval, alongside The Riverfront Market and the lively Lobby Bar.

To discover more about The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley, visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.