Volunteers needed for Kids Adventure Games!

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release requesting volunteers for the upcoming 2025 Kids Adventure Games!

Get ready for the 2025 Kids Adventure Games! From Thu, Aug. 7 to Sun, Aug. 10, children ages six to 14 will race and navigate an adventure course throughout Vail Village and on Vail Mountain that will include mud pits, low ropes course, a giant Slope N’ Slide, tubing and more. Get more info at www.kidsadventuregames.com.

Approximately 80-100 volunteers are needed each day to assist with a variety of tasks, which will include helping more than 1,000 young competitors challenge themselves during the four-day event. If you are interested in volunteering for a shift, please sign up through this link: 2025 Volunteers (redpodium.com). If you have special skills or requests (i.e., you want to work on the river because you have your swiftwater rescue certification), let us know!

“We’re so appreciative of how the community rallies around this event,” said Vail Kids A.G. Director Helene Mattison. “We could not provide such an incredible experience for our racers and their families without the many volunteers that come back annually to watch these kids compete, race and have fun in Vail.”

Volunteers will receive an official event T-shirt (while supplies last), a grab n’ go lunch, and will be entered into a volunteer raffle. Local school groups and non-profit organizations that wish to volunteer will receive a financial donation for having no less than 10 people work during the event. Available volunteer shifts are as follows:

Aug. 7 | Thursday PM (Skills Clinic) | Chaperone, 12:30-5 p.m.

Aug. 8 | Friday – Race Day | Obstacle, 7:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Aug. 9 | Saturday – Race Day | Obstacle, 7:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Aug. 9 | Saturday | Family Mud Run, 4:30-6 p.m.

Aug. 10 | Sunday – Race Day | Obstacle, 7:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Balance Bike Race and Family Mud Run

For more racing fun during the Kids Adventure Games, register for the Vail Recreation District’s 2025 Kids Balance Bike Race on Thu, Aug. 7, starting at 9 a.m., or the 2025Family Mud Run on Sat, Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m. in Vail Village. Sign up at www.register.vailrec.com.

These great events are made possible by SteamMaster, REI Co-op, Christy Sports, Kid Sport, Discover Vail and the Vail Recreation District.

For questions or more info, please email sports@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2280.