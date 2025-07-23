Vilar Performing Arts Center unveils completed renovations

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on the completion of its renovations:

The Vilar Performing Arts Center has completed significant facility renovations designed to elevate both the artist and guest experience at Colorado’s premier performing arts destination. The comprehensive upgrades include a redesigned upper lobby with a new full-service bar, bistro seating area, and dedicated coat check room, along with enhanced artist green rooms and dressing rooms.

“We’re investing in the experience we provide audiences and artists, and these projects reflect our commitment to hospitality at every level,” said Cameron Morgan, Executive Director at the Vilar. “We’ve transformed the upper lobby into a space as beautiful and memorable as the performances themselves, and the backstage renovations now bring our green room and dressing rooms up to the standard of excellence that defines the Vilar. Through these renovations, we continue to strengthen the Vilar’s reputation as one of the most remarkable theaters in the country.”

The renovations address key areas that enhance the Vilar’s ability to attract top-tier talent while providing guests with an elevated pre-show and intermission experience. The improvements are part of a larger $6.1 million investment plan over the next five years, all designed to solidify the Vilar’s position as a premier performing arts destination.

Enhanced guest experience

The upper lobby transformation centers around a stunning new full-service bar that draws inspiration from the venue’s existing architecture and the renowned Ripetto Family Chihuly Chandelier. The bar’s curved design complements the natural flow and artistry of the chandelier without competing with its beauty. Strategic placement and multiple serving areas along the front and side of the bar expedite drink service and minimize wait times for guests.

The new, dedicated bistro seating area provides guests with a comfortable space to relax before performances or during intermissions, while also serving as a semi-private reception space for small groups and events. The addition of a secure, discrete coat check room offers convenient storage for guest coats, bags, and even ski boots during performances.

Elevated backstage experience

The renovated green rooms and dressing rooms represent a significant upgrade to the artist experience at the Vilar. These enhancements bolster the venue’s artist hospitality program, which includes partnerships with Vail Resorts and local merchants to provide world-class accommodations and unique mountain experiences that often make performances at the Vilar feel like vacations for visiting artists and their families.

Design inspired by the theater

The renovation design draws extensively from the Vilar theater’s existing beauty. Wood paneling in the bar and backstage areas references the beautiful knotty pine present throughout the facility, while the blue color scheme in the green rooms and dressing rooms is pulled from the dark blue acoustic banners in the theater. Traffic flow analysis informed the strategic placement of all new elements to optimize functionality without compromising the guest experience.

“As we designed these projects, we focused on making improvements that harmonize with the theater,” Morgan said. “As a result, these upgrades were deeply inspired by the architecture, flow and artistry of the Vilar itself.”

These improvements complement recent theatrical lighting upgrades and represent meaningful investments in the hospitality and care the Vilar provides to both artists and audiences.

For more information about the Vilar Performing Arts Center and upcoming performances, visit vilarpac.org or call the box office at 970-845-8497.