Vilar announces Love for the Locals

The Vilar Performing Arts Center recently issued the following press release unveiling its new Love for the Locals series:

The Vilar Performing Arts Center is excited to unveil Love for the Locals, a programming initiative offering extraordinary experiences at an outstanding value. Launching this fall, Love for the Locals replaces the long-running Underground Sound series and expands its offerings with year-round performances, flexible ticket bundles and community-focused perks.

“Love for the Locals reflects the Vilar’s commitment to our community by creating accessible opportunities for us to gather and enjoy the live performing arts together,” said Cameron Morgan, Executive Director at the Vilar. “We’ve designed these performances to be social and community-building, and we’re excited to bring them to life throughout the year, not just in the fall.”

“This programming showcases exceptional artists, both emerging and established, that speak to the heart of our mountain community,” said Owen Hutchinson, Artistic Director at the Vilar. “These performances build on the legacy of the Vilar’s Underground Sound series, and embody the creativity, authenticity and unique spirit that define our valley.”

Love for the Locals launches in conjunction with expanded ticket package offerings that span throughout the full year, as opposed to the fall-only packages previously available with Underground Sound. These “Pick 3” and “Pick 5” bundles will offer 10% off when you purchase 3 shows together, or 15% off when you purchase 5 shows together. Love for the Locals shows are included in these packages alongside other Vilar performances, making it easier for community members to experience multiple shows throughout the season at a discounted rate.

Each Love for the Locals ticket includes one complimentary draft beer, wine, or non-alcoholic beverage while supplies last. Select performances will also feature live pre-show music by local musicians in the lobby, adding to the immersive community experience.

First Love for the Locals performances announced

The four inaugural Love for the Locals performances, spanning blues, bluegrass, rock and comedy, reflect the curatorial emphasis on talent, relevance and regional resonance.

Wednesday, September 10 | 7PM | Devon Allman’s Blues Summit

This will be an unforgettable night of soul-stirring music featuring a powerhouse gathering of blues legends that promises to electrify the stage. The all-star lineup includes the dynamic Devon Allman at the helm alongside Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, and Sierra Green. Together, this remarkable assembly of artists presents an epic evening that spans the spectrum of blues—from its gritty roots, through its evolution, and into its vibrant future.

Thursday, September 18 | 7PM | Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass

Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass delivers anything-but-traditional bluegrass versions of Grateful Dead favorites. As Williams describes it: “Loose interpretations of Grateful Dead songs done in a bluegrass style… If you like singing along to Dead songs in that song’s normal tempo but dancing double time to the music, this is definitely your jam.” Grateful Grass often features a rotating lineup and has included collaborations with notable musicians including String Cheese Incident, Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, and more.

Thursday, October 30 | 7PM | Classic Albums Live performing Rolling Stones ‘Some Girls’

Experience rock ‘n’ roll history live with Classic Albums Live and The Rolling Stones’ masterpiece, Some Girls. Listed in Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time and the only Rolling Stones album to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, Some Girls is considered one of the band’s best records. The first act will include live musicians playing the album in its entirety, with hits like “Beast of Burden” and “Miss You” played note-for-note, cut-for-cut. The second act will include some of The Rolling Stones’ greatest hits. The pit will be open for dancing, adding an extra dimension to this high-energy rock experience.

Thursday, November 6 | 7PM | Hannibal Buress

Chicago-born comedian Hannibal Buress brings his sharp wit and distinctive humor to the mountains. His deadpan delivery and ability to transform everyday observations into memorable comedic moments has made him one of comedy’s most respected voices. Buress’ career highlights include writing for “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock,” creating acclaimed stand-up specials including “Animal Furnace,” “Live From Chicago,” and “Miami Nights,” and appearing in films such as “Neighbors,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and “Tag.” He’s also known for his memorable role as Lincoln the dentist on “Broad City” and voice work in “The Secret Life of Pets.” This show is recommended for mature audiences ages 18+.

Additional Love for the Locals performances will be announced throughout the year, with programming designed to showcase the diverse artistic landscape that defines mountain culture and community, encouraging locals to come together for memorable shared experiences.

Love for the Locals is part of the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s efforts to increase access to the performing arts for our community. Each year, the Vilar distributes thousands of free tickets through its Community Arts Access program, welcomes students through STARS (Support the Arts Reaching Students) matinee performances, and delivers arts education initiatives that inspire audiences of all ages.

For more information about Love for the Locals and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org/love-for-the-locals or call the box office at 970-845-8497.