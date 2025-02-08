Vail Wine Classic to return Aug. 7-10

The organizers of the Vail Wine Classic recently issued the following press release on the Aug. 7-10 event:

The Vail Wine Classic, an elevated wine festival that celebrates refined tastes and adventurous spirits during a multi-day immersive wine experience, returns August 7-10 in Colorado. Presented by Team Player Productions, the Vail Wine Classic is where master winemakers and wine enthusiasts come together to enjoy high-end wines and valley views, and experience events ranging from a mountainside grand tasting featuring 100+ wineries, a sunset showcase of 90+ rated wines at the Vail Nordic Club with stunning views of the Gore Range mountains, Somm-led paired lunches and dinners at Vail’s top restaurants, wine hikes, and more.

“Summertime in Vail is the high country’s best kept secret which is why the Vail Wine Classic is perfect for romantic getaways, bachelor or bachelorette parties, and friend trips,” says Vail Wine Classic Event Director Kristen Slater. “The crown jewel of the experience are the Grand Tastings where wine lovers can sample fine wines in a casual atmosphere. Then boost your wine weekend with Best of Fest, a more intimate and upscale showcase of top rated wines unique to the festival.”

A perfect gift for Valentine’s Day, tickets for the Grand Tastings (the first 100 tickets receive discounted pricing) and Best of Fest are on sale now. A portion of proceeds of all ticket sales will go to Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance (VVMTA) and its mission to build trails and conserve the natural environment of Eagle County and public lands.

Best of Fest (Friday, August 8)

Location: Vail Nordic Club (1775 Sunburst Dr. Vail, CO. 81657)

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $259.79 (includes fees)

Enjoy the sun setting over Vail Valley while sipping on the gem bottles of the Vail Wine Classic at The Best of Fest. This evening event features the high-end wines of the Classic during an all-inclusive tasting. Wineries select the finest reserve bottles to sip, swirl and savor. Wines that make the cut for this premier event average over $100 per bottle or are 90+ point rated. Paired with an exquisite menu, the Best of Fest wine tasting is the can’t miss event of the weekend for wine enthusiasts.

The Grand Tasting (Friday and Saturday, August 9 and 10)

Location: Ford Field (531 S Frontage Rd E, Vail, CO 81657)

Experience the best wines from around the world in a celebration of flavor and culture during a walk-around, outdoor wine tasting festival with live music. Sample over 300 wines that have been meticulously selected by winemasters and sommeliers and enjoy a selection of artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, and other gourmet snacks to complement your wine journey.

The Grand Tasting sessions and ticket types include:

Premier Access from 2-5:30 p.m. Enjoy the first sips of wine and an extra hour at the Classic. Premier Access tickets allow guests to be the first to enter the event and imbibe with a limited number of other wine lovers.

Early Access from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Select the perfect table by the band with this limited capacity ticket. Early Access tickets allow guests to get a head start on the tasting and enter the Classic before the crowd.

General Admission from 3-5:30 p.m. This all-inclusive ticket allows guests to imbibe in two and half hours of mountainside wine sampling during the Grand Tasting event.

Note: Ticket pricing for the grand tasting sessions range from $129.38-$191.48 (includes fees) and will go up after the first 100 tickets sold. Check the website for more information.

“From picturesque mountain views to the quaint Bavarian-style villages that are within walking distance to the Vail Wine Classic, a wine weekend in Vail is the perfect outdoor adventure this summer!” says Slater.

Paired wine lunches and dinners, hikes, and other add-on experiences will be announced in April. Sign up for the Vail Wine Classic newsletter to be kept in the loop!

For more information about the Vail Wine Classic, visit VailWineClassic.com.