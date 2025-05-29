Vail Valley Foundation celebrates national recognition from USA TODAY readers

Robert Plant at Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (David O. Williams).

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on being recognized in the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards:

The Vail Valley Foundation is thrilled to announce two exciting distinctions in the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, showcasing the exceptional entertainment experience at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and its renowned Bulleit Hot Summer Nights concert series as the venue continues to announce more shows for the summer season.

Following last year’s incredible achievement of being named the #1 Outdoor Concert Series in the country, Bulleit Hot Summer Nights continues to shine, securing the #5 spot in the 2025 national rankings. The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, where the Hot Summer Nights concerts are held, has also been honored with a remarkable #4 ranking in the Best Amphitheater category.

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards nominees are chosen by a panel of travel experts, followed by 10Best editors selecting the finalists. The public then votes for their favorites, making these truly audience-driven recognitions.

“We are incredibly excited to receive this recognition,” said Kristen Dudding, Senior Director of Marketing and PR for the Vail Valley Foundation, which operates the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. “While The Amp has been serving the community for nearly four decades, our partnership with AEG Presents over the past few years has elevated our programming and national exposure. It’s a tremendous compliment to be listed alongside other incredible venues across the country and affirms our ongoing efforts to establish The Amp as a premier destination for world-class entertainment.”

More Summer Shows Announced

This recognition comes as The Amp continues to attract world-class talent for the 2025 season. The venue is thrilled to announce Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening coming to The Amp on August 7th, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10AM. The son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham will deliver an authentic tribute to one of rock’s most influential bands.

“This is going to be an extraordinary night of rock and roll history, with Jason carrying on the legendary legacy of his father, John Bonham, and bringing Led Zeppelin’s timeless music to life in our beautiful mountain venue,” said Dave Dressman, VP of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. “Jason’s performances are truly special – he’s not just playing Led Zeppelin songs, he’s sharing stories and continuing a family tradition that runs through the very heart of rock music.”

The venue is also excited to announce the final performer for the 2025 Bulleit Hot Summer Nights free concert series. VVF’s Community Concert, presented by Discover Vail, will feature Denver-based six-piece band Clay Street Unit on September 16, closing out the series with their energetic blend of American Roots music.

These announcements come just days after the summer concert season officially kicked off at The Amp on May 25 with a performance from Leon Bridges. Music lovers can look forward to the next show in the Amp Summer Concert Series on May 29, featuring Michael Franti and Spearhead with special guest Niko Moon.

Nestled at the base of Vail Mountain, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater offers breathtaking views and an extraordinary mix of performances including the free Bulleit Hot Summer Nights concerts, classical music from Bravo! Vail, Vail Dance Festival performances, and a diverse lineup of musical and comedy acts. The 2025 Bulleit Hot Summer Nights series offers free Tuesday night concerts that have become a hallmark of summer in the Vail Valley.

For the full summer schedule and venue information, visit grfavail.com.