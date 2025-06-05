Vail Valley Foundation announces Empowering Possibility Capital Campaign

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on its new Empowering Possibility Capital Campaign:

The Vail Valley Foundation (VVF) today announced its Empowering Possibility Capital Campaign, a multi-year initiative designed to propel the community forward in the areas of arts, athletics, education, and community supports for the next generation.

The campaign began 16 months ago with support from key VVF donors and stakeholders and addresses both immediate needs and long-term priorities. So far, the VVF has raised $40 million toward a $72 million goal. Several projects are already completed, currently in progress, or launching soon. Additional projects are still in development and will get underway in the coming years.

“Our Empowering Possibility Capital Campaign represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our community’s future,” said VVF Board Chair, Chris Jarnot. “The Vail Valley Foundation does not currently have, nor has it ever had, a big reserve. Every penny we raise, every year, gets reinvested into our mission and the community we serve. President Ford’s leadership and guidance to our Board in the early years continues to guide our annual operations today: ’start at zero every year, be bold, be nimble, and raise the funds needed each year for the best possible impact.’ This campaign builds upon that foundation by providing the transformational facility investments and infrastructure improvements that will enhance our community impact for next year, the next 30 years, and beyond.”

Certain aspects of the campaign are well underway. Those include:

Vilar Performing Arts Center upgrades (completed)

Securing and hosting women’s and men’s FIS Alpine World Cup races in Beaver Creek in December 2024 (completed)

Creating a classical ballet endowment for the Vail Dance Festival (currently underway)

A partnership with the Town of Avon to bring online a new, affordable early childhood education and development center (currently underway)

Phase one of our planned capital improvements to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (set to begin fall 2025)

Other aspects of the campaign, like our bold vision for YouthPower365, will begin soon.

“We are deeply moved by the extraordinary generosity we’ve already witnessed,” said VVF President Mike Imhof. “We have endless gratitude for our donors and partners who are making very generous investments that will help transform arts, athletics, education, and community support services throughout the Eagle River Valley for generations to come. Together, we’re not just investing in buildings or programs—we’re building a more vibrant, accessible, and opportunity-rich community.”

Enhancing the arts: investing in world-class venues and programming

The Vilar Performing Arts Center and Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater are two of the Vail Valley’s greatest assets and powerful economic drivers. The capital improvements planned for these iconic venues will ensure their grand future, significantly improving the guest experience, attracting the world’s greatest artists, extending programming seasons and offering more diverse programming.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater is one of the most stunning natural amphitheater environments in the world. Since opening in 1987, it has become a bustling entertainment destination hosting some of the world’s greatest orchestras, dancers, musicians, comedians, and local events.

Over the next three years, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater will undergo a $20 million renovation which will allow the venue to:

Enhance the experience for performance attendees through new and improved seating and safety upgrades

Extend its operating season

Improve and expand food and beverage operations

Diversify programming during the peak summer season

Attract the most iconic artists in the world

Solidify Vail’s premier position within Colorado’s competitive live entertainment landscape

Continue to support Bravo! Vail Music Festival

Modernize the facility to the benefit of VVF staff and for our long-time partner, Bravo! Vail

Increase the economic impact for the Town of Vail by up to $3 million annually

Renovations will be phased over the next three winters to avoid interrupting the community’s enjoyment of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater during summer. Phase 1 will begin in the fall/winter season 2025-2026 and will include the replacement of pavilion seating and the installation of safety railings in select areas of the pavilion. Phases 2 and 3 will take place during the winter seasons of 2026-27 and 2027-28.

Vilar Performing Arts Center

Following its 25th anniversary in 2023, the VVF completed a comprehensive $2 million renovation project at the Vilar to ensure another 25 years of high-quality arts programming. These renovations include:

Sound system and acoustic panel improvements

Lighting upgrades

New HVAC system

New projector and screen

Vail Dance Festival

Our campaign includes support for two critical endowments–the only endowments within our Empowering Possibility Campaign—for the Vail Dance Festival. The Carol F. Storr Endowment for Classical Ballet will ensure the inclusion of classical ballet in the Vail Dance Festival in perpetuity. As performance rights, artist fees, transportation, and production costs rise, this endowment will guarantee that classical ballet offerings remain an integral part of the Festival and continue the legacy of cultural exchange through dance established by President and Mrs. Ford.

The Vail Dance Festival Artistic Direction Endowment will ensure continued excellence in artistic leadership, building on the foundation established by current Artistic Director Damian Woetzel.

Building community supports: addressing the childcare crisis

We live in a community that is categorized as a childcare desert. Today, roughly 50% of childcare needs are being addressed. The VVF launched the Eagle River Valley Childcare Initiative to help improve the available and affordable childcare desperately needed by our local businesses and workforce families.

The flagship project of this initiative is a new early childhood education and development center on land generously donated by the Town of Avon. The facility’s groundbreaking ceremony will take place by July 2025, with plans to open in fall 2026. The center will operate as a nonprofit and will provide the highest quality childcare, learning, and development for 165 children ages 0-5.

Local architectural firm Zehren & Associates is the facility designer, and local builder RA Nelson will be the general contractor. Access Early Education Foundation will be the facility operator, making this a truly collaborative community solution.

The VVF has raised 80% of the $13.7 million project goal for the facility.

Beyond building the facility, the VVF is establishing a $5 million Childcare Tuition Assistance and Employee Housing Assistance Fund to ensure that facility staff have access to housing and that childcare tuition remains affordable and accessible for all.

Preserving our athletic legacy: expanding world-class ski racing

The Vail Valley has built an international ski racing legacy over 60 years, with the VVF serving as its steward since 1981. The Empowering Possibility Capital Campaign will secure and expand this legacy by creating a world-class ski racing festival that includes men’s and women’s FIS World Cup races, VIP experiences, and live entertainment.

In 2024, the VVF hosted both men’s and women’s World Cup ski races in Beaver Creek. This festival created new opportunities to celebrate local mountains and skiers and yielded an economic impact for Beaver Creek and Avon of $6.8 million.

A transformative gift of $10 million from John and Karen Arnold, as part of a naming right unveiled in 2024 as the “John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium”, has accelerated the VVF’s fundraising initiative for this portion of the campaign.

Expanding education: investing in youth and families

For decades, the VVF’s YouthPower365 has provided expanded academic, social, emotional, and enrichment programming for young people and families. The Empowering Possibility Capital Campaign will take these efforts to the next level through facilities, scholarship funding, and program expansion.

YouthPower365 Scholarship Fund

In 2022, a $500,000 seed gift from Amy and Steve Coyer, along with additional funding from the VVF, launched the YouthPower365 Scholarship Fund, providing transformative scholarships to high school graduates attending four-year colleges and two-year trade school programs. The campaign aims to increase this fund to $5 million, which will provide opportunities for high school seniors over the next 15 years.

Community Soccer and Family Engagement Center and YouthPower365 Headquarters

The game of soccer is central to the culture of YouthPower365, providing a healthy option for youth. More than 900 kids already participate in YouthPower365’s COPA and Middle School Soccer programs annually.

To address the significant lack of year-round soccer facilities and the need for dedicated program space, the VVF will build a headquarters in the Eagle/Gypsum area. This $15 million initiative will include:

A center for YouthPower365 family engagement

A safe and inspirational space for children after school, on weekends, and during the summer

Offices for all YouthPower365 full-time and part-time staff

A community indoor, year-round soccer center

A non-permanent $4 million Operating Reserve Fund for Education and Sports to provide critical annual financial support, enabling YouthPower365 and the new Family Engagement and Community Soccer Center to maintain staffing, continue growing, and serve the community’s most pressing needs.

The VVF anticipates that theYouthPower365 campaign project will move forward once appropriate land can be secured.

For more information about the Vail Valley Foundation’s Empowering Possibility Capital Campaign, contact VVF President Mike Imhof at mimhof@vvf.org.

To learn more about the Vail Valley Foundation, visit vvf.org.