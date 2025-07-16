Vail to host meeting on golf course Gore Creek vegetation plan

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on a public meeting to discuss course management to improve the health of Gore Creek:

Community members are invited to a public meeting to discuss proposed changes to course management and design aimed at improving the health of Gore Creek. The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22 at the Vail Golf Clubhouse. Light appetizers and drinks courtesy of Vail Recreation District will be served.



The Town of Vail and Vail Recreation District have developed a multi-pronged plan to improve golf course management and reduce its impact on the aquatic and streamside ecosystems, while maintaining course playability. Proposed changes range from simple adjustments in chemical use near waterways to major re-routing of sections of the Gore Creek stream channel.



Among the proposals is a plan to relocate holes 7 and 8 to reduce flooding. Historically, these holes have been closed during spring runoff. Moving them would create additional floodplain space, allowing Gore Creek to meander—bending and curving naturally—which helps regulate water flow, reduce erosion and create diverse habitats that support aquatic life.



The plan also includes measures to reduce algae proliferation in the ponds, address erosion along the 11th hole fairway, and relocate the 15th green farther from the creek to expand the riparian buffer zone.



These proposed changes are part of a broader initiative called “Restore the Gore,” which aims to protect and enhance the ecological health of Gore Creek—one of Vail’s most vital waterways.



In 2012, Gore Creek was listed as an impaired waterway for failing to meet state standards for aquatic life. The Vail Town Council’s strategic plan includes projects and initiatives to restore Gore Creek and remove it from the impaired list by 2029.



“The overall goal is to improve the ecological health of Gore Creek and ensure the long-term sustainability of the stream that is the heart of Vail,” said Pete Wadden, Town of Vail Watershed Health Specialist. “If there were no changes, we would continue to see degraded habitat conditions in Gore Creek.”



A final proposal is expected to be presented to the Town Council before the end of 2025. If approved, implementation would begin in 2026 and be phased over five years.

For more information contact Town of Vail Watershed Specialist Pete Wadden at pwadden@vail.gov.