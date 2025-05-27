Vail Summer Sessions free concerts set to start in late June

Vail Resorts recently issued the following press release on its upcoming free Vail Summer Sessions concerts:

Vail Mountain announces the return of Vail Summer Sessions, presented by Toyota. This weekend-long festival will feature six distinguished artists performing across two exceptional venues. Set amidst the alpine scenery of Vail, this unforgettable cultural experience is FREE for all to enjoy.

Friday, June 27, 2:30 –5:00 PM : @magootheband on Eagle’s Nest Rooftop with support from @blueoxboys

Saturday, June 28, 5:00 – 7:30 PM : @evanhoner in Gondola One Yard with support from @wood_belly

Sunday, June 29, 1:45 – 4:00 PM: @byrneingman on Eagle's Nest Rooftop with support from @moonstone_quill

Check out the full event schedule here.

For the Eagle’s Nest Rooftop shows, please note that a scenic gondola ticket or 25/26 Epic Pass is required to access the venue. Space at the event is limited; although admission is free, entry to the Eagle’s Nest Rooftop requires a wristband which can be obtained the day-of the event at the Toyota tents at the base of the Eagle Bahn Gondola.