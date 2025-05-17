Vail Summer Parking Passes now on sale

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its summer parking program:

The Town of Vail has finalized its daily rates and local pass offerings for the 2025 summer season. The summer parking program will help fund repairs and maintenance of the town’s parking structures, while also encouraging the use of transit. A recent assessment shows a need for approximately $10.5 million in repairs over the next 5 years, as well as an increase of up to $2.5 million toward annual maintenance to keep Vail’s aging structures in use.

Online pass sales will begin May 15 atwww.vail.gov/summerparkingpasses. Those who purchased parking passes for the 2024-25 winter season will have their pass automatically extended with no additional fee with the new summer access and discount rates. Email addresses, passwords, and credit cards on file will remain the same.

Those who did not have a winter parking pass will be asked to create a new account. After selecting a pass, users will sign up with their email address and upload required documentation as proof of eligibility for certain pass types. Payment will not be processed until the parking pass is approved, and the credit card used for pass purchase will be saved as the account card on file. This credit card can be changed at any time in the parking account and will be automatically charged at exit if a fee is accrued while parking. A QR code parking pass will be issued that can be printed, emailed, saved as a pdf, or saved to the user’s mobile wallet. This pass must be kept available to scan at entrance and at exit, though the users will have the option of linking a license plate to the QR code parking pass as a backup.

There is no limit to the quantity of parking passes sold. Pass sales will take place throughout the summer season.

If you have questions or need assistance going through the pass purchase process, contact the town’s parking sales office at 970-479-2104 from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, or email parkingsales@vail.gov.